Steelers Star Escapes NFL Punishment Despite Body-Slamming Jared Verse During Browns Clash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse had ambitions of making Pittsburgh their own. However, Acrisure Stadium gave Verse a taste of his own medicine. Not only did the Steelers humble the Browns 27-6, but the DE was also a personal recipient of harsh treatment, courtesy of Pittsburgh offensive lineman Mason McCormick. However, the latter seems to have gotten away.

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“Steelers OG Mason McCormick was NOT fined for slamming Browns DE Jared Verse #Steelers #NFL 🤣😂,” Steelers Depot reported on X.

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In what has now become a highlight of Week 8, McCormick caught Verse and slammed him headfirst into the ground during an extra-point conversion in the first quarter. Verse leaped toward the ball to block it, prompting McCormick to bring him down. But that happened in a rather physical manner, and McCormick was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

McCormick would likely have been fined under the striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing category if the league found him responsible. Such moves warrant a fine of $12,537 for a first offense, with the second offense for the same being $18,507. However, McCormick claimed after the game that the move was simply a natural reaction.

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“I really had no idea who it was,” McCormick said. “I just felt somebody jump and we’re told to get jumpers hands down. And that’s really it.”

What makes the incident more interesting is that Verse was fired up before the game. He trash-talked the Steelers, the Browns’ arch-nemesis, leading up to the game. Verse had accused them of playing dirty in their earlier matchup this season, where he can also be heard saying: “I hate the black and yellow, man.”

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For all that talk, Jared Verse did not live up to the expectations. He recorded only two tackles and zero sacks. But he was quite upset about the move from McCormick, saying that he “can’t have respect for anything like that.”

While the foul looked harsh on Verse, he later offered a measured take.

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“Like what I’ve said before about them, that’s just the way that they are,” Verse said. “[McCormick] specifically, that’s the way he plays. That was just a lack of awareness on my part. I should’ve had a better grasp of the type of player I was going up against. That’s on me.”

While McCormick now takes it easy during the Steelers’ bye week with no mark on his check from the game, Verse was beyond disappointed

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Jared Verse is still upset about McCormick taking him to the ground

It isn’t a great feeling when you’re the one getting body-slammed after trash-talking all week in the build-up of a divisional rivalry. Verse said that he would’ve been “acting a different way” if it wasn’t a football game.

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“That honestly could have put me in a position to not be able to finish the season, put me in a position to change my life in a very bad aspect. That upset me,” Verse told the reporters on Thursday. The move could have been dangerous, as his head took the impact first. With more force, this could have turned serious.

There was yet another thing that affected Verse: the lack of support from his teammates.

“The lack of reaction by those around me had upset me a lot. Not in the sense of anybody, you know, we’re focused on the game and everything like that. But a similar play happened to Derek Barnett on the next field goal, and I spasmed. I lost it,” Verse said.

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For now, the Browns and Verse have to deal with a loss in hand and be ready for their upcoming clash against the New Orleans Saints. While the Steelers lead the AFC North, the Browns currently sit third with a 5-3 record.