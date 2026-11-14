Steelers Star Faces NFL Discipline After Controversial Hit on Deshaun Watson

Seven years ago, a Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup ended with Myles Garrett swinging a helmet at Mason Rudolph, and the league responded with a lengthy suspension. This time the damage may be less and the punishment lighter, but the same two franchises are back in the league’s disciplinary spotlight after Deshaun Watson found himself in Rudolph’s shoes.

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Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker was fined $17,911 for a hit on Deshaun Watson that the league cited as a blow to the quarterback’s head or neck.

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The incident took place during the Week 8 clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns on November 1. With about 13 minutes remaining in the first quarter on Cleveland’s third offensive play, Brisker came free on a blitz and delivered a high hit to Watson. Officials threw a late flag for roughing the passer, extending the Browns’ opening drive.

However, in the aftermath, Watson went to the blue medical tent. As a result, backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders filled in before an Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant cleared Watson to return.

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Watson finished the game, completing 27 of 39 passes for 324 yards while taking eight sacks. However, afterward, Brisker criticized the penalty, claiming officials were “babying the quarterback”.

“Babying the quarterback. He’s laying there crying, whatever he was doing. It is what it is. I assume I’m going to get fined because if you watch it, I’m hitting him with my chest and them I’m off to the side. But he had his binky today, so they threw it out there. It is what it is.”

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Jaquan Brisker’s thoughts on the penalty seemingly turned into a controversy. However, the next morning, Watson underwent another medical evaluation and was cleared after showing no symptoms. Yet, Watson began experiencing delayed concussion symptoms on the same night.

He self-reported the symptoms to the Browns’ medical staff on the morning of Tuesday, November 3, and was officially placed into the NFL’s concussion protocol.

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“On Tuesday morning, he reported to the medical staff that he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol,” a Browns statement read.

Watson then missed practice on Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5. Although on Friday, November 6, Watson returned for limited individual reps, head coach Todd Monken officially named Shedeur Sanders the Week 9 starter.

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On Saturday, November 7, Watson cleared the five-step concussion protocol pushed forward by the league. That same afternoon, the NFL announced a $17,911 fine against Brisker for the Week 8 blow. But this wasn’t the first time the Steelers safety was penalized for his actions during the game.

The previous instance took place during Jaquan Brisker’s second season with the Chicago Bears in 2023. Brisker and teammate Tyrique Stevenson were both fined following a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, where the safety was fined $9,287 for an unnecessary roughness infraction.

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In the 2026 season, before the Week 8 penalty, Brisker had played 99.8% of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps across eight games without drawing a major fine

As for Watson, despite clearing protocol the day before, Cleveland took the quarterback out as an inactive player for their November 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Sanders started in his place, throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns in a 23–22 overtime loss.

However, the Browns didn’t keep Deshaun Watson away for long. On Wednesday, November 11, Cleveland named Watson their starting quarterback for Week 10 against the Houston Texans, ending Sanders’ one-game stint as starter.

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Watson has been performing well in the 2026 season, leading the Cleveland Browns to a 5–3 record across eight starts, throwing for 1,806 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions with a 91.2 passer rating.