Steelers Star Pat Freiermuth Accuses Browns Fans of Throwing Beer at His Mom

The bitter rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns has been continuing for decades. And being just about 130 miles apart doesn’t really help with the divisional bad blood. Over 149 meetings, the Steelers hold the edge with 83 wins. In the postseason, they battled thrice, and the Steelers won two of those games. However, for Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, this storied rivalry became personal during his 2021 rookie season.

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“Cleveland fans threw beer at my mother after my rookie year after I scored that touchdown,” Freiermuth told the media ahead of their Week 4 game. “So, I’m not too big of a fan of them. But it’s all good. It’s all for the sports and all for the love of the game. My mom enjoyed it. So, it was all good. No hard feelings. But yeah, I definitely enjoy going and playing Cleveland a little bit.”

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In his rookie season, Freiermuth scored a touchdown that led the Steelers to a 15-10 victory over the Browns in Week 8. Against the Browns, the 27-year-old tight end has recorded a total of 24 receptions for 297 yards and scored two touchdowns (2021 and 2024). He’s certainly a threat that the Browns need to be wary of.

Of course, the Browns fans have a long history of getting rowdy and hurling objects onto the gridiron when the tension boils over. The most infamous example is the December 2001 “Bottlegate” incident.

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In 2019, a Browns fan faced an indefinite ban from FirstEnergy Stadium for violating the Fan Code of Conduct. Well, he poured a beer onto Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan as he celebrated a teammate’s interception by the stands.

However, Freiermuth is looking forward to the Week 4 matchup at Huntington Bank Field.

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“Going into the Dawg Pound on Thursday night,” said Freiermuth. “It’s going to be rowdy. They don’t like this very much. I think every single year I go to the Dawg Pound, I hear a whole other elevated version of (trash) talking. So, it’s fun.

“It’s always fun to be playing Cleveland, and I’m looking forward to rambunctious crowd.”

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While Freiermuth embraces the hostility as a fun divisional challenge, he isn’t the only one in the Pittsburgh locker room fully aware of Cleveland’s notorious hospitality. The defensive enforcers have also heard the warnings about the Dawg Pound’s specific brand of chaos.

Steelers’ Linebacker Knew What Pat Freiermuth Went Through in Cleveland

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen recently weighed in on the Dawg Pound’s reputation, backing up just how chaotic night games in Cleveland can get.

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“When you’re playing at Cleveland, it’s always a weird game,” Patrick Queen said of the Browns’ fans. “There’s a weird feel, especially night games. They get a little rowdy. Fans be throwing dog food. It’s one of those types of games.

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“If I knew, I would try to prevent it. I have absolutely no idea. They’ve got a great fan base. They are louder, obnoxious; they throw all kinds of stuff, say all kinds of things. That’s why you love these games.”

Nevertheless, spirits remain high for the Steelers, even though they have lost their last four games in Cleveland. The defensive captain, Cameron Heyward, put enough emphasis on the stakes while he expressed his excitement for the upcoming game against the Browns.

The hostility of the Dawg Pound is a reality that every visiting team has to face. Whether it’s dodging beer, dog food, or trash talk, the players know that walking into Cleveland requires thick skin. For Pittsburgh, the only real way to silence the rowdiest fan base in the AFC North is to dominate on the gridiron and walk out of primetime with a gritty road victory. And that’s what they’re looking forward to in the Week 4 game.