Steelers Assistant GM Gives Up on Cam Heyward Contract Drama as Omar Khan Left With Final Call

You ever catch Micah Parsons pacing the sidelines, jaw clenched, like he’s trying to solve life’s biggest puzzle? That’s exactly what happened during Cowboys camp this summer when the superstar linebacker let it slip he’s itching for a change of scenery if Dallas won’t bump his pay. Fans watched the tension build as every explosive sack seemed to echo when he finally requested a trade, “I no longer want to be here.” It felt almost inevitable that someone else in the league would find themselves in that same boat. There’s a similar theme going on around the Steelers’ camp, too, with their defensive lineman Cam Heyward.

Sure enough, over in Pittsburgh, the chatter around Cam Heyward strikes a similar chord. Imagine a hometown hero, the guy who’s practically synonymous with Steelers toughness, standing in front of reporters and saying, “Looking for my contract to be addressed…Honestly, looking to be valued.” The defensive lineman has been dropping hints all camp long that he’s ready to sit out games if his 2025 salary doesn’t reflect his All-Pro impact.

On August 14, 93.7 The Fan reported via X that, “‘Cam Heyward is a great pro and a great family man. He means a ton to the organization. He knows how to get himself ready to play.’#Steelers Asst GM Andy Weidl saying he will leave the contract situation with Heyward to GM Omar Khan.” Basically, Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl will step back from the contract negotiations and leave it to General Manager Omar Khan. That is a sign that the negotiations are becoming more intricate, and Heyward’s contract status needs the undivided attention of the Steelers’ most important decision-maker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 2 AD

Cam Heyward is serious about renegotiating his contract, as he has not been a part of any practice so far. His existing contract pays him $14.75 million in 2025, including a $13.45 million guaranteed roster bonus and $1.3 million base salary. While his roster bonus next season is $12.95 million, given that he is still on the roster by the fifth day of the new league year. Heyward wants a part of his next year’s roster bonus to be shifted to this year’s compensation to match the market value he assumes he has after an All-Pro year.

Currently, Omar Khan has a tough decision to make. Khan has been with the Steelers for 25 years and has been building the roster since taking over as the GM in 2022. He has a lot to deal with in this big negotiation. Moreover, their overall defensive cap is one of the highest in the league. Khan’s decision will determine if the Steelers can keep their defensive cornerstone, Cam Heyward, healthy and happy on the field and the team stable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But according to a former NFL Agent, Cam Heyward wants it both ways

The contract drama has triggered fierce criticism from NFL circles, who believe Cam Heyward is gaming the system. Former NFL agent Joel Corry was not mincing words, arguing that “Cam Heyward is trying to have it both ways. If Heyward was so sure he would have an All-Pro 2024 season as a 35-year-old, he should have played out his contract instead of signing a 2-year extension in September 2024 that averages $1.9M per year less than his 2020 extension.”

Former Steelers front office executive Doug Whaley was even harsher, calling it “an abject failure by Cam Heyward and his team (agents)” when he went on 93.7 The Fan. The criticism hurts because Pittsburgh supported Heyward after his injury in 2023, and he chose a safe contract instead of betting on himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Making it even more infuriating is the Steelers’ spending spree. Schefter noted that “Pittsburgh, this offseason, has gone out of its way to take care of any number of players from outside and inside the organization. DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, Darius Slay, and of course, TJ Watt.“ New players are getting big contracts, while Cam Heyward, even as a Walter Payton Man of the Year winner, remains stuck with a smaller deal.

The 36-year-old knows his window is closing, and that adds a level of urgency to his demands. Critics, though, contend he made his choice already when he took guaranteed money more than a year ago. Now he is trying to get the best of both worlds, creating a standoff that mirrors the contemporary NFL’s unsustainable player-team relations with no resolution in sight.