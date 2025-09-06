Steelers Captain Forcing Mike Tomlin to Break Character After DT Breaks Silence on Contract Dispute

The Steelers’ calm cracked this week. Captain Cameron Heyward, the heartbeat of Pittsburgh’s defense, finally spoke up about his contract, and it’s loud enough that even Mike Tomlin can’t hide behind his trademark poker face. Heyward wants top-tier money now. The problem? He’s still locked into two more years, and the Steelers rarely bend early.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to The Athletic, Cam Heyward is pushing to be paid like a top-tier defensive tackle, just a year after signing his current two-year, $29 million deal. It’s a solid contract, but Heyward believes his performance and leadership warrant a bigger commitment.

The report explained that Heyward lacked leverage earlier, but now he holds it, and he’s using it to get a better deal. The player had a rough 2023, marred with injuries and a poor output. Week 1 against San Francisco, he tore a groin muscle, had surgery, and got himself an early trip to injury reserve. He missed six games and made it back in October, but the burst and rhythm never fully returned. The season ended with just 2 sacks and 33 tackles, one of the thinnest stat lines of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After a season like that, you can’t be surprised that he accepted a two-year deal worth $29 million. But he realized that he’s worth a lot more than that last season. His 2024 rebound was emphatic: 71 tackles, 8 sacks, and 11 passes batted down. For an interior defensive tackle, that’s a wrecking-ball stat line. And most importantly, he showed that he’s reliable, playing in all 17 regular-season games last year.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers Nov 2, 2023 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPhilipxG.xPavelyx 20231102_pmo_pa4_106

That earned him yet another Pro Bowl nod (4th of his career) and underscored why he’s still one of the best interior linemen in the game. And, well, it made him realize that he isn’t paid like one. He currently ranks as the 22nd highest-paid linemen, sitting between Javon Kinlaw and Dalvin Tomlinson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Steelers are known for sticking to their contract principles, rarely revisiting deals with more than a year left. But recent moves like early extensions for Metcalf, raises for Ramsey, and long-term commitments to Jonnu Smith and TJ Watt, show they can bend the rules when they want to. And that pattern didn’t go unnoticed by Heyward, and it’s exactly what’s fueling the tension now.

AD

Where do the Steelers and Heyward stand right now?

The tension began when Heyward disclosed that the Steelers had asked him to take a pay cut last year, effectively restructuring his contract. “The way I was approached, I was asked to take a pay cut, and we ended up getting a deal done. But when I look at the market, and I look at what I’ve done, It’s really hard to wrap my head around playing at a number where I’m not even half of what the rest of the market is,” he said.

But from the club’s perspective, to restructure a contract that was signed only a year ago is uncanny. Especially when it comes to the Steelers. They made TJ Watt wait that long. It’s hard to imagine them giving in and matching the sum Heyward is asking for. However, recent actions suggest they’ve opened a window to ease those strict rules.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amidst all this, Mike Tomlin just cares about week 1. The head coach has played it cool, as always. He brushed it off as “just a component of big business,” framing the standoff as part of the job while leaning on the relationship he has built with Heyward.

“I’m expecting Cam to play,” he said ahead of week 1. That’s all that matters right now. And Heyward echoes that sentiment. “My goal is to be out there,” he said. But is he willing to settle for that? Doesn’t seem like it.