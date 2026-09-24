Steelers Defense Receives Good News Ahead of Clash vs. Joe Burrow’s Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense can breathe a slight sigh of relief ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. After their abysmal 3-20 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2, the Steelers’ offense is definitely under the scanner. While overall defense has been up to the mark, they rank eighth-worst in rushing yards conceded per game, at 128.0. And it is in that area that their next opponent has taken a hit.

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Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed on Wednesday that wide receiver Andrei Iosivas has been put on injured reserve for Week 3 after sustaining a thumb injury during Cincinnati’s 20-6 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

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“Andrei Iosivas tore a ligament in his thumb; had surgery this morning,” said Taylor (via Cincinatti Bengals on YouTube). “He’ll be on IR. It’ll be a week’s issue. It’s not a season-long issue, but it’ll definitely be the IR window, plus maybe a little bit more. But don’t have a timeline on that yet. So unfortunate for him.”

While Iosivas made just one catch for seven yards against the Texans, it is unclear when he injured his thumb. However, quarterback Joe Burrow targeted him four times in the first two games, which provides some insight into their chemistry.

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“Andrei did a lot for us in the run game. He was a dependable, really good third receiver,” Burrow said when asked about who would replace Iosivas at WR. “So you can’t just replace him with one guy… You put plays in the game plan that you have certain guys in mind for, and that’s for them to do upstairs, and we’ll have our opinions here and there, but they all have to know everything for the most part because you never know who’s going to get thrown in there.”

Iosivas, who was drafted by Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has played 52 games, recording 87 receptions and 1049 receiving yards. In the first two weeks of the current season, he made three receptions and added 19 receiving yards to that tally.

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His 6’3″, 210 lbs frame and athleticism make him a force to be reckoned with on the field, and the Steelers will have one less threat to worry about for their Week 3 matchup.

With Iosivas recovering from surgery, the Bengals’ starting wide receiver group, which also includes Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, will be missing their starting No. 3 receiver. The 26-year-old was a key part of the team’s starting offensive group last year and returned this season in the same role.

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Meanwhile, the Steelers’ defense appears to have improved considerably under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Anchored by T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig at edge rusher, along with Cameron Heyward and Derrick Harmon in the interior line, PFF has ranked the team’s defense eighth-best in the league after Week 2.

However, their loss against the Patriots revealed weaknesses at safety, notably in terms of coverage and depth.

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So, the absence of Cincinnati’s starting WR3 may give S Rayshawn Jenkins the upper hand against the Bengals’ offense. Especially with quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggling under pressure, it is now up to the Steelers’ defense to even out the playing field as much as possible.

It is still unclear how the Bengals will utilize its depth chart to fill the gap left by the injured receiver. However, HC Taylor seemed unperturbed.

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“[We have] several guys that can step up, whether it’s in the receiver room, tight end room, there’s a lot of ways we’re going to fill that,” Taylor said on Wednesday.

The Bengals’ WR depth chart includes rookie Colbie Young and fourth-year player Dohnte Meyers. It also includes Ke’Shawn Williams, a 2025 UDFA who was, ironically, first signed by the Steelers. The receiver was picked up by Cincinnati to bolster roster depth after Pittsburgh waived him last December.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, they have more than one injury concerns to take care of going into Week 3.

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Zac Taylor’s Updates on The Bengals’ Week 3 Lineup

Besides Andrei Iosivas, Zac Taylor had some more injury/load management updates from Wednesday’s practice for the Bengals and Week 3.

“B.J. Hill will continue to work him through the week and see where he ends up for this game as we manage him,” said Taylor. “Jonathan Allen will be out today, load management. (Burrow) is sore, so we’ll see how he gets through practice today. But we’ll see when he gets out there what he can do.”

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Defensive tackle B.J. Hill, who was recovering from Achilles injury soreness, remained inactive during the Bengals’ Week 2 game and is still listed as ‘Questionable’, per ESPN. The same goes for interior defensive lineman Jonathan Allen’s status on the Bengals’ roster. Although the head coach mentioned that Allen was taking a rest day, the Bengals’ Week 3 Injury Report suggests his absence at practice was related to a knee issue.

Quarterback Joe Burrow remains another point of concern for the Bengals (and of hope for the Steelers). He has already been sacked six times in the first two weeks of the 2026 regular season and seems to be dealing with soreness.

On the Steelers side, however, there are more concerns, with WR Michael Pittman dealing with a foot injury, RB Rico Dowdle with a toe concern, CB Jamel Dean with an ankle injury, and Jaylen Warren limited with shoulder trouble.