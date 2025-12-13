Steelers’ DK Metcalf Reveals How He Feels About Changing Position After Major Health Update Before Dolphins Game

Essentials Inside The Story DK Metcalf delivered one of his best yardage day as the Steelers tightened AFC North positioning.

A late Ravens game sequence involving him sparked internal discussion inside Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin addressed Metcalf’s health status ahead of the Dolphins matchup.

Since graduating from Ole Miss, DK Metcalf never thought he would find himself on special teams again. But a rare moment against the Baltimore Ravens forced him to tap into those old skills. Late in the fourth quarter, with Ben Skowronek nowhere to be seen on the field, Metcalf stepped in, taking a gunner rep on Corliss Waitman’s final punt. That’s a player you’d want on your team. However, does that indicate Metcalf considering a more permanent role on special teams?

“Not looking forward to it,” said Metcalf, when reporters asked him. “That’s a different world out there, so I definitely commend every gunner around the league after taking that rep.”

That doesn’t mean he’s off the table if the Pittsburgh Steelers need him again. DK Metcalf’s ready to take another gunner rep, though he admits it would take a “very rare moment.”

Besides proving himself a true team player, Metcalf was the driving force behind Pittsburgh’s passing game. Hauling seven catches, he racked a season-high 148 yards. On multiple occasions, he connected with quarterback Aaron Rodgers to generate explosive plays, including a massive 52-yarder into the Ravens’ territory.

In close competition with Baltimore for the AFC North title, the Steelers need more explosive plays from the wideout. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, those hopes took a hit when DK Metcalf was hospitalized Sunday with severe stomach pain following the victory over the Ravens.

He reportedly took a hard shot to the abdomen, and the pain worsened once he boarded the flight home. It became so intense that the Steelers had to take him off the plane in Baltimore, where he was taken to a local hospital. Although he later shared a statement, “I’m good,” this Thursday, easing some concern, it remains unclear whether he will be able to practice at full capacity this week.

Mike Tomlin expects DK Metcalf to play

Metcalf’s absence in Week 15 could be a huge blow to the Steelers; however, head coach Mike Tomlin is positive it wouldn’t come to that. During his weekly press conference, he assured that Metcalf’s injury wasn’t serious enough to put his availability against the Dolphins in jeopardy.

“He’s moving in the right direction,” said Tomlin. “I don’t think it’s going to jeopardize his availability at all, but it certainly may jeopardize his availability at the early portions of the week from a practice standpoint.”

After taking the shot in his abdomen, the Steelers could have waited till they reached Pittsburgh to take Metcalf to the hospital, but the team didn’t want to take any risk. Out of caution, he stayed in Baltimore and returned home on Monday. Until the practice begins, Metcalf’s status will remain under a cloud.