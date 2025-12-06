Steelers Fans Won’t Like What the Front Office Really Thinks About Firing Mike Tomlin

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Tomlin has earned the Steelers' trust with just one Super Bowl

What's next for the HC after signing a 3-year extension with the team?

One former Steeler is against Tomlin's stay in the Steel City

The noise in Pittsburgh is not fading. After a strong 4-1 start, the Pittsburgh Steelers now sit at 6-6, and everything feels tense. All eyes are on Mike Tomlin. Steelers Nation wants answers, and some want change. Yet the mystery is what the front office truly thinks about moving on.

Right now, there’s a strong belief outside the building that Tomlin will stay with the Steelers into 2026. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, league sources say the vibe inside the building is very different.

“He (Tomlin) doesn’t pay attention to it. It’s been this way since he got [to Pittsburgh],” a source told Jones, before noting, “… He remains focused on winning and doesn’t let the noise affect him.”

That’s classic Tomlin. Meanwhile, the resume and contract tell another part of the story. Tomlin is 53 and signed a three-year extension last year. That deal runs through 2027. The man has held the headset in Pittsburgh since 2007. The Steelers have not fired a head coach since 1941. So logically, it feels nearly impossible that this franchise suddenly snaps and pulls the plug at the end of the year.

However, Jones floated one possible path. The Steelers could trade Tomlin. But he has a no-trade clause and must approve any move. The other option would be a mutual exit. Yet, people close to the situation don’t see that happening either.

In the end, the truth hurts for some fans in Steelers Nation. The front office doesn’t look ready to fire Mike Tomlin, despite his 189-113-2 record and just one Super Bowl since 2007. And Tomlin doesn’t look ready to leave unless he chooses to. However, the calls for firing Mike Tomlin aren’t stopping.

Ex-Steelers legend demands Mike Tomlin’s firing

Back when Mike Tomlin took over the Steelers in 2007, James Harrison was just stepping into his role and fighting for snaps. Some thought the tension started there. But Harrison cleared that up on the Deebo & Joe podcast. He said this is not personal and not about a starting spot from years ago. Instead, he believes this moment calls for hard decisions.

“Something has to be done. I know the Steelers historically don’t move on from coaches, but I think it’s time that history be made,” Harrison said.

Pittsburgh is not like other NFL teams; it has only had three head coaches in the last 56 years. Chuck Noll coached 23 seasons. Bill Cowher stayed for 15. And Tomlin is now in that same tier of longevity (in his 19th season).

However, time doesn’t protect anyone when results dip. Tomlin is facing pressure from the fans and now former players. After the Week 13 loss, he openly acknowledged the frustration brewing in the stands when the crowd chanted, “Fire Tomlin.” The drop to second place in the AFC North made everything feel heavier and the playoff path harder.

So right now, there is only one solution for this storm: Winning. A streak is the only thing that can silence the noise in Acrisure Stadium. It’s tough, but there is no backup plan. And now, all eyes stay locked on Mike Tomlin.