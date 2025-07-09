Steelers Legend Warns Mike Tomlin of ‘Bad Blood’ With TJ Watt After Major Contract Update

“Bad blood” isn’t a phrase you throw around lightly in Pittsburgh. This is a team built on grit, tradition, and keeping drama in-house. But here we are, mid-2025 offseason, and a Steelers legend just hinted that things might turn out to be messy between TJ Watt and the Steelers. This wasn’t some hot take from a random analyst trying to stir the pot. It came straight from Ben Roethlisberger. Or you could say, maybe the most trusted voice in Steelers history. So when Big Ben starts dropping terms like “bad blood,” you know something is serious.

Big Ben recently questioned if TJ Watt’s even gonna show up this season? In a recent episode of the Channel Seven podcast, Big Ben gave a very raw and realistic depiction of T.J. Watt’s contract hang-up. “He’s only got so many options. He either bites the bullet and comes here and plays and does his thing, or he doesn’t come out and play and sits out all year. They trade him. They get the deal done. If they don’t get something done and T.J. doesn’t show up, I’m starting to wonder, will he show up and not do anything?”

That’s not exactly the kind of thing you say unless you think something’s actually going on behind the scenes. And yeah, Ben quickly warned Tomlin and team, “I think if the deal gets done, you typically forget about the bad blood. You’re like, it’s all good. But if they don’t, get something done, and TJ doesn’t show up, I’m starting to wonder he will show up and not do anything? It doesn’t seem like him. He’s the kind of guy who’s like, ‘Can we get to work?’” The former NFLer also tried to soften it, saying Watt’s always been the kind of guy who “works his b–t off” and shows up when it matters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But still… for Big Ben to even ask that out loud? That’s a red flag. It kind of feels like he’s saying what a lot of fans have been thinking: is TJ quietly reaching a breaking point? And Watt? He’s not just some guy on the roster. He is the Steelers‘ identity. Heart, soul, engine, enforcer. Pick a word, it fits. Even while dealing with injuries last season, he racked up 11.5 sacks (8th in the league), led the NFL with six forced fumbles, and basically willed the defense into dragging the team to a 10–7 record and a playoff spot. When things broke down, Watt was the one holding it all together.

The man has 108.0 career sacks, 33 forced fumbles, and a Defensive Player of the Year trophy in his resume. He’s been a Pro Bowler every year since 2018. So yeah, just the thought of him holding out or pulling back? That’s enough to make both Mike Tomlin and the Steelers front office break into a nervous sweat.

It’s not just about his ability. It’s about there being bad blood between him and the franchise that gives him so much. And vice versa. Whether he signs a new contract or not, there needs to be clarity. Enough clarity to make a decision. At least enough so that he’s not forced to willingly sit out the remainder of the season. It would be tragic to see the relationship between him and the fans fall apart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, what exactly is his contract situation with the Steelers, and is there any hope?

TJ Watt’s contract situation isn’t looking too hopeful?

But this isn’t entirely about feelings. TJ Watt is entering the final year of that big $112 million deal he signed in 2021. At the time? The highest-paid defensive player in the league. Now? Not so much. The market’s changed fast. Myles Garrett just scored a massive deal-$40 million a year. And with edge rushers getting paid all over the league, it’s no surprise if TJ Watt’s feeling some kind of way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Right now, he’s set to make $21 million this season, but his cap hit? It’s over $30 million. That’s the biggest financial weight on the Steelers’ books-yes, even bigger than what they’re spending on Justin Fields. But here’s the twist: Pittsburgh already opened the checkbook for offense, locking in guys like DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey. Those moves looked flashy, but they weren’t cheap. So now, TJ’s future feels up in the air. And like Ben Roethlisberger hinted, if the Steelers don’t lock him in soon, it’s not just about losing their defensive star. It could shake the team-first culture Mike Tomlin worked so hard to build. And in a locker room like Pittsburgh’s, that stuff matters a lot.

Best-case? Watt shows up on time, signs a fresh deal, and this whole thing becomes a preseason footnote we laugh off by Week 1. Winning has a way of smoothing things over. But if this stalls into August? Or worse, if Watt ghosts camp? Tomlin’s got a headache. You’ve got your franchise pass rusher unhappy, your most respected alum sounding the alarm, and a defense built around a guy who might not be on the field. For a team with playoff hopes, this can be alarming.