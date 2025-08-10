Steelers’ New Blood Disappoints With Mike Tomlin to Regret Letting $5.25M Receiver Go

The Black and Gold crowd roared its approval in EverBank Stadium after the Steelers snatched their first preseason victory against the Jaguars. Post-game, the media had no questions for HC Mike Tomlin as he outlined the takeaways. He walked away with a simple “Thank you” and a smile. But while the Steelers did get a 31-25 victory, something became clear. It was a night meant to showcase a new era of talent. Instead, it revealed the tension between hope and hard truths.

Standing on the sidelines, HC Tomlin wore his trademark impassive look. But everyone watching knew the weight of expectation. With a majority of starters resting, the door was open for Pittsburgh’s next generation to prove their worth. The preseason is all about testing the waters with new blood, and for those new names, the night felt bigger than any regular game. And for the most part, there was disappointment.

Kaleb Johnson, the rookie RB, handed a hefty 22 snaps, found no daylight. Time after time, Jacksonville defenders met him at the line. 8 carries, a 2.5-yard average, two snuffs, and a critical drop that ended a promising drive. Still, amid the frustration, there was resilience. As ESPN’s Brooke Pryor noted, “he bounced back with a 6-yard catch off play-action in the second quarter.” First-rounder Derrick Harmon, so dominant in college, played 30 snaps with just one QB pressure and no tackles to show for it. Both Johnson’s and Harmon’s numbers projected an uncomfortable truth. With defensive captain Cam Heyward’s absence, the young defensive line faces a trial by fire. And for now, the rookies show more confusion than control.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin taks eh the field before the gaem against the Buffalo Bills in a 2024 AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium.

QBs Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson had the spotlight. With Thompson carrying most of the weight, he brought in 3 TDs for 233 yards with 20 completions out of 28 attempts. Rudolph started the game and tallied a 9-for-10, with 84 yards and one TD. Safety Juan Thornhill and DB Brandin Echols also found their moments to shine. But with Kaleb Johnson’s letdown, the night could have gone either way, especially as the Jaguars kept at the Steelers’ heels to flip the scoreboard. This matters even more because of the legacy in the backfield. Four seasons of Najee Harris grinding out tough yards can’t be brushed aside with a draft pick of two. Pittsburgh’s run-game identity, so long the backbone of its success, suddenly looks shaky. And HC Mike Tomlin may already be regretting the Harris-shaped hole in the RB puzzle.

Mike Tomlin’s worries grow with grim RB room projection

Steeler backfields aren’t just about brute force but about consistency under pressure. It was something Najee Harris delivered in spades. Yet by mid-season last year, Harris already knew his fate. “But it’s a business.” Harris had reflected. “Coach T told me that when I was a rookie. Even in my last year, he would tell me, ‘This is the business side of things.’ I just took that, and I understood it.” Despite four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns and a record of reliability (68 straight games started), Pittsburgh’s brain trust opted to let him walk rather than pay a $5.25 million price tag, betting that youth would bring both savings and upside. But the Chargers thought differently, and they grabbed him to boost their own roster. Now, analysts believe that was a bad move on the Steelers’ part.

While he’s out with an injury now, Harris had already made an impact. As the team’s OC Greg Roman noted back in June, “Najee, watching him out here right now, I am blown away. His knowledge of the game, his ability, his movement skills… It’s exciting.” But this promise only stokes more anxiety for those in black and gold who watched him carry Pittsburgh through lean offensive stretches. As Gerry Dulac shared a grim assessment recently, “You can’t say [it’s better] about running back when you lose a guy who’s had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and never missed a game despite all the punishment he takes. – You cannot say that the running back position is better than it was last year.” Now, each stutter-step in the run game will fuel talk that letting the $5.25 million man walk was a major error.

Dulac also shared cautious optimism surrounding Kaleb Johnson. But that was before the preseason Jaguars matchup. “Could it be eventually? Maybe. That’s gonna be up to Kaleb Johnson. But I do not see that position being better despite the changes they have made. Do I like Kaleb Johnson? Yes. Do I think the position is better? I do not.” For all his wizardry at getting the most from his roster, Tomlin’s margin for error just got thinner. The preseason match highlighted that the new talent is fraught with peril. There are no guarantees when banking on potential over proven performance. As the roster whittles down from 90 to 53, every preseason snap will become a reference for the future. If Kaleb Johnson can flip the script, he delivers on his draft promise. If not, Mike Tomlin might just be haunted by letting a cornerstone slip away.