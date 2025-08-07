Steelers Owner Clears Expectations From Mike Tomlin as Aaron Rodgers’ Fate in HC’s Hands

Mike Tomlin is heading into his 19th season as the Steelers’ head coach, and the pressure is higher than ever. This offseason hasn’t been about rebuilding – it’s been about going all in. Tomlin brought in Aaron Rodgers not to ease into a new era but for the Steelers to win now. That urgency has defined training camp in Pittsburgh, where sessions have felt less like prep work and more like survival drills. Injuries have already rocked the team. Roster spots have been up for grabs. And despite all the headlines, the Steelers’ offense has not been clicking. That’s a huge concern with the preseason opener around the corner. So, is Tomlin running out of time to get things right? The team owner has a strict schedule for him, though, for an upcoming game in September.

Let’s start with Aaron Rodgers. Expectations were sky-high when the quarterback arrived in Pittsburgh, but so far, he hasn’t looked like the part that he was brought in to play. Rodgers’ very first pass as a Steeler? Intercepted by linebacker Patrick Queen. Sure, it’s early – but it was a jarring start. And Rodgers hasn’t been the only one struggling. The Steelers’ offensive line has been banged up and underperforming. Broderick Jones is still finding his footing. Troy Fautanu went down with a freak knee injury after one game. Center Zach Frazier is still figuring out how to pick up blitzes. The result? The first-team offense can’t outplay the third-stringers. That’s a massive red flag. The timing couldn’t be worse for Tomlin.

The Steelers will kick off their Week 4 regular season soon at the historic Croke Park in Dublin against the Vikings on Sunday, September 28. Team owner Art Rooney II recently revealed that this game carries personal significance because of his family history. His father, Dan Rooney, helped organize a preseason game in Ireland back in 1997. Now, nearly three decades later, the Steelers return to the country where their family roots run deep. But this trip is no vacation. And Rooney made his expectations from Mike Tomlin clear.

“It will be a little different for the players. They won’t have much time to enjoy the country,” the team owner said. “It’s a regular-season game, so coach will be treating it like a normal road trip, I would say, with a little extra time in there… I think the team is planning to leave on Thursday, arrive in Dublin Friday morning, so we’ll have two practices Friday and Saturday, the game on Sunday, and leave right after the game.” The plan seems simple enough, with Rooney’s expectations clear: Tomlin and the team are supposed to not have much fun in Ireland and strictly stick to the schedule. But there’s a trophy on the line, too.

Back in ’97, the Steelers won a Waterford Crystal Trophy that still sits in their case today. Rooney recalled how his mother wanted the trophy so badly that head coach Bill Cowher created a whole new game plan for a preseason match. Now, it’s Mike Tomlin and his team who are getting inspiration from their renowned history.

But before all of that, the team needs to make it through their preseason games. The opener against Jacksonville is about to kick off this Saturday. And it won’t be easy. As per reports, it was revealed that rookie Will Howard will be out with an injury at camp, which narrows the options under center. That raises the question: Will Mike Tomlin let Aaron Rodgers go on the field in the preseason games?

Mike Tomlin to decide Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers only have three healthy quarterbacks right now. Unless Mike Tomlin gives Skylar Thompson most of the reps or brings in another arm, Aaron Rodgers might see some preseason action by necessity. And Rodgers isn’t ruling it out.

Aaron Rodgers revealed recently, “I don’t think it’s in the plan for me to play this week, but whatever (Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin) wants to do, I’m fully on board… If he wants me to go out there and play, I’ll play.” So, it’s Mike Tomlin’s call, and there’s plenty to weigh. Before making the announcement, Tomlin might be considering the fact that Rodgers, at 41, tore his Achilles in 2023. So, will the head coach risk it, especially when preseason games are not that valuable?

While he waits for Mike Tomlin’s decision, Aaron Rodgers made his feelings about preseason games known. “Preseason football is not necessarily real football,” he said. According to him, both offenses and defenses run basic plays, and often, the coaches agree beforehand on what looks to show. But Rodgers did admit there’s one benefit – getting reps with the play clock.

“There’s a play clock out here [in practice], but it’s not always adhered to,” Aaron Rodgers had added. In preseason games, that changes. Players have 40 seconds to call a play, line up, and execute. That operational rhythm, he believes, is worth practicing. Moreover, while Tomlin decides Rodgers’ future, the quarterback will be preparing to face real pressure and diverse looks that mimic regular-season intensity.