Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers’ Disrespect Comes to Light After 3 Years Amid Retirement Stance With Packers

Aaron Rodgers is heading back to where it all began. On Sunday, the four-time MVP will face the Green Bay Packers for the first time since leaving 3 years ago. For Rodgers, this one carries weight. Still, the 41-year-old is trying to keep things cool.

“I don’t have any animosity toward the organization,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, I wish that things had been better in our last year there, but I have a great relationship with a lot of people still in that organization. This is not a revenge game for me.”

Even so, NFL insider Tom Pelissero added more to the story. According to him, Rodgers’ trip to Green Bay means a lot more than he’s letting on. “A revenge game might not be exactly the way that you would script it, because quite frankly, Aaron Rodgers, he wasn’t traded away against his will. He was a willing participant for several years in wanting to leave Green Bay prior to the draft week deal that sent him to the Jets.” Still, Pelissero explained, Rodgers felt slighted.

“He felt like from the Jordan Love, the trade up to get Jordan Love and taking him in the draft that from that point on, he had been kind of disrespected.” That single draft move changed everything.

After all, Rodgers gave 18 seasons to Green Bay. He won MVPs, delivered playoff magic, and turned Lambeau into his personal stage. But when the front office picked Jordan Love, it cracked the foundation. No fights, no shouting matches, just quiet tension.

Now, at 41, Rodgers is rewriting that chapter in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers sit at 4-2 and sit atop the AFC North. Fans believes he’s still got plenty left, and will show that next week. However, another big news? Rodgers still wants his career to come full circle, back in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers wants to end his career where it started

During a video call with Packers reporters, Aaron Rodgers took a trip down memory lane. The veteran quarterback couldn’t help but reflect on the place where his story began. It wasn’t about football alone, it was about everything that came with it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Feel so good about my time there because damn near everything great in my life is because of my football career, and my football career starts, and will end one day, with Green Bay,” Rodgers said. “So [I] got a lot of love for all those memories.”

Titletown shaped him, and even now, years later, it still feels like home. The Sunday game will happen at Acrisure Stadium, but Rodgers admitted the venue does change the feeling. “It would mean a lot more if it was being played at Lambeau,” he said.

In Green Bay, Rodgers built one of the most decorated careers in NFL history: four MVPs, a Super Bowl win, and countless unforgettable nights under those frozen lights. So, will we see a true homecoming someday? Maybe. For now, it’s clear his heart never really left Wisconsin.