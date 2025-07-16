Steelers Report: Mike Tomlin’s Offense Sitting on Powder Keg Amid Ugly Aaron Rodgers Prediction

The enigma of Aaron Rodgers continues since 2005—does he chase the spotlight, or does it simply bend toward him? Mike Tomlin sparked one of the deadliest offseason debates by betting $13.65 million on the 41-year-old quarterback, defying age and logic. Rodgers called Pittsburgh “a natural fit,” framing his move as destiny. “There are a few iconic franchises,” he declared. “I played for one. This is another.” Everything was supposed to add up like pieces of a puzzle, cuddling each other. At least that was the Steelers’ front office’s assumption. Is this a storybook ending or a ticking timer?

Analysts are drawing up a future that looks far less hopeful than what Tomlin may have imagined. In a recent X post, DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Dejan Kovacevic noted, “He’s really the quarterback of the offense. It is his to operate. The decisions are his to make.” The New York Jets learned that firsthand. Rodgers had full command. The team gave him his favorite weapons and a coordinator. Nathaniel Hackett ran the offense. They brought in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and even Davante Adams to mirror Rodgers’s comfort zone.

But things are different in Pittsburgh. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is not building around Rodgers alone. Reports suggest Smith contacted both Matt LeFleur and Todd Downing. He wanted to understand Rodgers’s preferences. However, that does not mean he will run a Packers-style offense. Kovacevic made it clear, “Arthur also wanted things to be done his way as any coordinator would.” The tension will be predictable. Whose voice will control the huddle when it matters most?

This potential clash in approach is what could create issues deeper into the season. How much of Arthur’s offense will Rodgers really adopt? And if things go south, how quickly will fingers point? This is not a system Rodgers picked. And with his known influence, it raises questions about the real balance of power. Will it be Rodgers’s playbook or Smith’s design? Kovacevic summed it up, saying, “Is it going to be a case where something goes well? And we say, ah, Rogers made the call at the line.” That’s something we’re all looking forward to.

Volume’s John Middlekauff might have seen the only way out, which won’t be a repetition of the Jets’ history. He hinted that a solution could work itself out, avoiding a power tug of war. But if it actualises, it could tear into Tomlin’s defense-first identity. The Steelers may have to brace for more than just offensive growing pains this fall.

Will Aaron Rodgers see the end of the 2025 season?

Even though A-Rod had himself announced that he is “pretty sure” that this will be his last season on The Pat McAfee Show, analysts have moved up the timeline. Concerns about Aaron Rodgers are not just tied to control of the offense. Analysts are now pairing his dominant personality with something more alarming. Possible injuries.

His numbers with the Jets last season told a grim story. Rodgers finished with a 63.0% completion rate and a passer rating of 90.5. Both were his worst since 2019. The Jets wrapped up a disappointing 5-12 season. Former NFL scout John Middlekauff believes the same storm could hit the Steelers.

“If this gets ugly, it could get really ugly,” said Middlekauff on The Colin Cowherd podcast. “How many 41-year-olds don’t get hurt in NFL history? I would say it’s a pretty small list.” He named Tom Brady as the rare exception. “Now, they had physical ailments. Brees’ shoulder, Roethlisberger’s elbow, Peyton Manning that last year. Elway had to say, ‘We’re gonna give you a month off.’” Rodgers may soon join that list of legends whose bodies began to betray them.

Newly-signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 works out at the Steelers mini-camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh.

Middlekauff is not betting on a miracle season. He questioned whether Rodgers could last a full campaign. “Are they more likely to have Rodgers play 17 games and win 10 or 11 or, like, by midseason, it’s like, ‘I don’t think Rodgers is gonna make it through this season?’” He answered his own question. “It feels like that (second one).” His point was blunt. The data on aging athletes does not lie.

Rodgers’s arm may still zip the ball. But the legs that once danced around blitzers look slower. “He can’t get away as fast,” Middlekauff added. “All of a sudden, you turn a corner and some dude on the Ravens breaks a bone and you’re just out.” Rodgers dropping to the turf rather than escaping has become more frequent. His 2023 Achilles tear still looms. Middlekauff called him “a diminishing athlete.”

The bigger question is whether the Steelers truly understand what they’ve signed up for might clash with Rodgers’s expectations. He brings experience and veteran status. But age, injury, and expectations may collide. If things spiral midseason, Pittsburgh’s move could cost more than just games. It could cost the locker room’s trust.