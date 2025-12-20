Steelers Risky Addition Faces Immediate Test as Mike Tomlin Patches Injury-Laden Roster

Essentials Inside The Story With playoff stakes soaring, Pittsburgh brings in a long snapper on a 48-hour clock

One injury at the wrong moment could swing the season for the Steelers

Will Mike Tomlin's move to fix injury mishaps succeed?

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Pittsburgh Steelers are scrambling to patch a critical hole in their roster just days before a must-win clash with the Detroit Lions. For a position that demands flawless execution, the Steelers are betting on a player who has just 48 hours to get up to speed.

Mike Tomlin signed the long snapper Cal Adomitis to the practice squad on Friday, December 19. The question, though, is the short amount of time to get ready. However, the snapper quashed those concerns by claiming that he had practiced enough with the injured Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz during the summer. So, he is already familiar with the Black and Gold system.

Another enormous advantage in his role as a long snapper is that words and terms don’t vary greatly. Yes, there are changes, but Adomitis still has two days until Sunday, December 21, to prepare for tough rivals.

“My job doesn’t really change no matter where I am. I am ready to go if I’m called,” Adomitis said.

The long snapper has played four seasons in the league. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Cincinnati Bengals signed him later. He played three seasons for them. This year, he was part of the Philadelphia Eagles before they waived him. The Steelers have now signed him up to the practice squad and are looking to give tough competition to the Lions.

Mike Tomlin had to sign the new player after concerns about injuries piled up. The long snapper position has less visible and limited roles, but cannot be overlooked.

Mike Tomlin is dealing with a banged-up roster

The issues started after their long snapper, Christian Kuntz, came up on Thursday’s injury report with an injured knee. He had limited practice on the final two days of practice. But Mike Tomlin has listed him as questionable on the final injury report.

This is his sixth consecutive year playing for the Steelers since joining in 2020. He was signed to them in 2019 but had limited roles, spending most of his time on the practice squad. Overall, in his five-year NFL career, he has played 82 games. But his knee injury has put the Steelers’ playoff chances in jeopardy.

If the team’s long snapper gets injured during the game, Mike Tomlin could use defensive lineman Logan Lee. But no fan would want to see them struggle, as the Baltimore Ravens are on their tail in the AFC North with seven wins. Tomlin can’t take the risk; hence, the head coach also added linebacker Jeremiah Moon to the practice squad.

Tomlin is also waiting for his injured linebacker, T.J. Watt, to come back after his successful surgery. He was in immense pain after a dry needling session gone wrong. But the team needs him now more than ever.

On the other hand, the Steelers’ upcoming rival, the Lions, is in the playoff hunt with eight victories. They need one more win to get in the wild card spot, but they also need the Green Bay Packers to lose. With safety Kerby Joseph and tackle Giovanni Manu out with a knee injuries, they also need to figure out the lineup.