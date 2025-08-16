Steelers Rookie Fails to Earn Mike Tomlin’s Trust After Heated Moment With Aaron Rodgers

For years, the Pittsburgh Steelers were known for their bruising and effective rushing attack. For at least the past five seasons, however, they’ve failed to make it to the top ten in the league. Last season, RB Najee Harris brought them close with 2,166 yards as the 11th best. But wanting to re-establish their offense, the team let him walk in the free agency. Instead, they brought in rookie Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the NFL draft with what they thought was a well-planned execution.

In Iowa, Johnson would choose the hole that opens up, make one cut, and then accelerate upfield to keep the Hawkeyes’ running zone scheme successful throughout his time there. Last season, he had 66 missed tackles, sixth-most in college football. With OC Arthur Smith, that’s exactly what HC Mike Tomlin wanted for Pittsburgh. Come the first preseason task, though, he couldn’t impress in the Steelers’ victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, many questions around him are already popping up.

After the game, 937thefan’s Andrew Fillipponi tweeted the take of his guest and Steelers insider, Ray Fittipaldo. He wrote, “Excellent Steelers insider @rayfitt1 on @937theFan: “There’s no way the Steelers are going to trust Kaleb Johnson to pass protect or catch the ball out of the backfield.” Fittipaldo does NOT see much of a role for Kaleb Johnson to start the season.”

In the matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnson could only manage 20 yards on eight rushes. He averaged 2.5 yards per carry, with one reception for six yards and another dropped target.

When he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Behind The Steel Curtain’s Mike Nicastro had touted him, saying, “I’m not comparing Johnson brick by brick to the recently departed Najee Harris, but there will be similarities in the way he’s used regarding wearing down defenses, running between the tackles, and moving the sticks in short yardage.” In his first NFL outing, however, he could not stand up to the hype.

Add Aaron Rodgers’ angle to the situation and the issues, if they persist, become more glaring. At 41, Rodgers is not as dynamic as he used to be. He’s looking for someone to bail him out as a check-down option and also protect him. For now, though, Tomlin wants to give him more time to grow.

After the game, which was tough for the entire receiving squad that averaged 2.6 yards per carry, the head coach reviewed his performance without holding his box score against him. “I just want to see him trust himself more. I want to see him play more instinctively, trust his talents. And that’s reasonable to expect between the first experience and the second experience.” Johnson has already promised Tomlin a 1000-yard season, and so, he knows he has work cut out for him before the preseason clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Steelers have set high expectations for the RB, seeing him as the long-term solution at the position. He recognizes that significant growth and development lie ahead, as he said, “There’s a lot of things that I can work on. I just wanted to get my feet wet and get a feel of the game. Everything’s faster. Just going out there and playing faster. Before the first game comes up, I’ll be all ready to go.”

Yet, Tomlin’s set of expectations isn’t the only weight on Johnson’s shoulders currently. Previously, the final day of training camp brought along some heat for the RB, and this time it was the team’s veteran with his eyes on the rookie.

Kaleb Johnson fell into the radar of Aaron Rodgers, as if Mike Tomlin wasn’t enough

On Tuesday, the final day of Steelers training camp brought more than just drills and evaluations: it gave us a glimpse of a young running back trying to earn his place amidst the pressure. That describes exactly what happened between Aaron Rodgers and Kaleb Johnson. Rodgers, a self-acclaimed perfectionist himself, is well-known for the tough love he puts on his teammates, and the Steelers’ rookie, already under Mike Tomlin’s crosshairs, wasn’t getting anything less.

Displaying his competitive intensity and exacting standards, Rodgers did not shy away from holding Johnson accountable after a route mistake during practice. One observer noted during the practice session, “It wasn’t some hushed sideline chat. You could see Rodgers’ body language from across the field.”

Previously, former NFL defensive end Chris Long had noted about Rodgers’ intense outbursts. According to him, when directed at teammates, the QB’s takes have the potential to create tension, even with a seasoned QB like the four-time MVP, such as DK Metcalf.

Though it might seem intense initially, Rodgers’ veteran presence and high standards are likely to benefit the young players far more than they hurt, particularly for Johnson, who is still finding his footing in the NFL.

For now, many believe he can grow. This was just his first NFL outing to understand the pace of the professional league. With him ready to work and Tomlin ready to give him more growing space, we shall see if he truly can be Harris’ replacement for the team.