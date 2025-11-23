Steelers Rookie Announces Personal News Before Week 12 Game vs Bears

Built like a wall with a 6-foot-6, 336-pound physique, the Steelers‘ defensive end Yahya Black is making all the right moves in his rookie year. Although Yahya is not a regular starter, the rookie DE knows how to get the job done whenever he gets opportunities and has been a crucial part of the Steelers’ defense. And while he continues to shine in the limited time he gets, the 23-year-old just got married to his longtime girlfriend, Hailiy Okins.

Black shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from his wedding function. Yahya and Okins flaunted their rings and kissed each other before posing for a photo.

“The Blacks part 1 11-11-25,” Okins captioned the photos on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailiy Okins (@hblack_18)

Notably, the couple got engaged on June 29, 2025, in a sunlit, calm beach setting in California. The proud dog lovers also keep surprising fans with their photos, be it trekking or Christmas. Hailiy Okins grew up in the calm stretches of Franklin, Minnesota, where she learned early what it meant to care for people.

From Redwood Valley Senior High School to studying Paramedicine at Ridgewater College, her life has always centered on service. Now living in Iowa City and working as an EMT with North Memorial Health, she spends her days helping strangers through their hardest moments.

Her love story with Yahya Black began in October 2020, long before stadiums, cameras, and headlines. Their relationship grew quietly through Yahya’s college years at Iowa, early-morning practices, late-night study sessions, long drives, small victories, and tough losses. Through all, they chose each other again and again.

Hailiy updated her relationship status to Married on Facebook on November 11, 2025. As for Yahya’s professional life, he could no have asked for a better start.

Yahya Black is making moves in his rookie year

He has already become famous for Belly Celly. The fifth-round (164th overall) pick has emerged as one of the best Pittsburgh decisions from this year’s draft. His size gives him instant presence on the interior with an uncommon agility for a heavy lineman. Yahya Black ran a 5.39 40-yard dash, which graded well for his weight. His 4.72 shuttle and 7.63 three-cone showed balance, control, and clean footwork.

His explosion numbers stayed average, with a 101-inch broad jump and 25.5-inch vertical. Black wins with strength and leverage. He anchors against double teams and holds ground on first contact. He uses long arms to control blocks and close lanes. Black’s lower-body power allows him to stay square and absorb force. His frame gives him natural advantages in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

In 10 games (1 starter), he has 10 total tackles (2 solo). He has 1 QB hit and logged 211 defensive snaps (29%) and 84 special teams snaps (31%). Yet, he gives them a commanding presence with a visible threat perception.

The Steelers have a 6-4 record and sit atop the AFC North. However, the 7-4 Bears will give tough competition. The Week 12 battle is sure to be a blockbuster.