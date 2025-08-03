Steelers Rumors: Mike Tomlin to Pair DK Metcalf With Disgruntled WR Revived by Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t wasting time this summer. The team has been moving faster than usual, and it looks a lot like they are making up for lost time. The team ended last season with a 10-7 record, so this year, head coach Mike Tomlin hit the reload button with the team. Some veteran cuts surprised many. Tempers flared. Practice drills were heated. But Tomlin didn’t back away from the tension. Instead, he leaned into it. “This is a football team we’re putting together,” he said, “but it’s also an opportunity to learn how to compete and compete the right way.” Message sent. But with the training camp in motion, injuries have started piling up. Depth is already being tested. And chemistry? Still a work in progress, especially with Aaron Rodgers still in transition.

Despite a veteran-heavy roster, the Steelers’ cohesion isn’t coming easily. Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf showed flashes early. One clean back-corner strike lit up the red zone. But the next day? Darius Slay read Rodgers like a book and broke up the play. That tells you where they are – not quite in sync. Can Rodgers and Metcalf build a connection in time? So far, it’s hit or miss. Rodgers missed Metcalf a few times in team drills. At times, Metcalf looked confused. Wrong routes, mistimed breaks. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the easiest QB to click with, especially if timing isn’t perfect. Therefore, Pittsburgh keeps looking for ways to elevate the offense. And according to reports, they’ve already contacted another team about a possible trade. That’s right – Tomlin and GM Omar Khan may be targeting another WR to pair with Metcalf.

This is where Terry McLaurin figures in. In today’s league, five-time 1,000-yard receivers don’t just hit the market every day, and McLaurin is one of those rare cases. The Washington Commanders’ All-Pro wide receiver recently asked for a trade. He’s been holding in at the Commanders’ camp, but not practicing. He missed the first four sessions and is still on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle issue. His contract talks have stalled. Fans in D.C. want a deal done fast. But around the league? Teams are circling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

So where do the Steelers come in? It was already widely speculated that the Steelers might be interested in the Terry McLaurin trade. But recently, Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported that Omar Khan has reached out to Washington for the trade. The interest is real. But so are the financial hurdles. McLaurin, who turns 30 next month, is in the final year of his deal. His 2025 salary? That’s not cheap.

Terry McLaurin wants a nearly $20 million deal. And the Steelers already have Metcalf locked in at $150 million over five years. So, here’s the catch – what McLaurin wants is more than just top-tier money. He wants to be the guy on whatever team he joins. He wants WR1 status. But in Pittsburgh, Metcalf already holds that title. That creates a bit of a crossroads. Can the Steelers convince McLaurin to share the spotlight with Metcalf?

On paper, the comparison is razor-close. Over six seasons, Metcalf has 438 catches, 6,324 yards, and 48 touchdowns. McLaurin? 460 catches, 6,379 yards, 38 touchdowns. Their yards per route run? Nearly identical, with Metcalf at 2.02 and McLaurin at 2.01. So the talent gap? Doesn’t exist. But Metcalf is younger by over two years. He also had more leverage when Pittsburgh traded for him. McLaurin doesn’t have that advantage now. That’s likely why he pushed for a trade. He’s not getting what he wants in Washington – and might not have much time left to secure one final big contract. Therefore, his career in the league is on the line now.

Can Aaron Rodgers revive Terry McLaurin’s career in Pittsburgh?

Since entering the league in 2019, McLaurin has played with a revolving door of quarterbacks. Some called it “quarterback purgatory.” And Aaron Rodgers? He’s the opposite. Precise. Demanding. Ruthless with his expectations. Can McLaurin meet that standard? FanSided’s Romell Williams thought he could. “McLaurin’s precision and toughness would pair perfectly with Rodgers’ timing style,” Williams wrote. That’s hard to argue.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McLaurin runs clean routes, separates well, and plays with discipline – three things Aaron Rodgers constantly asks from his receivers. And this isn’t just speculation. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes Pittsburgh should go all-in, as he said, “If the Steelers hope to make a legitimate run at a Super Bowl with Rodgers, however, they should look for all of the receiver help they can get. McLaurin, who is a pristine route-runner who can attack all areas of the field, would complement Rodgers well.” He floated a potential trade: the Steelers send a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth to Washington. In return, they get McLaurin. It’s a steep price – but is it worth it? Maybe.

Knox made it clear: “If the Steelers were ever going to go all-in on a season, this is the one.” Rodgers isn’t here to teach. He’s here to win. Tomlin’s still steering the ship. And if Pittsburgh lands McLaurin? The AFC playoff picture could get a whole lot messier. But it’s still not clear whether the Steelers will actually pull the trigger on a McLaurin trade. If it does happen, Pittsburgh could field the best WR duo in the league. One thing’s for sure: the Steelers are not waiting around anymore with the NFL season closing in.