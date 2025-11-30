Steelers’ $16.6M Weapon Ruled Out For Season as Mike Tomlin Receives Unfortunate Aaron Rodgers Injury News – Report

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones got hurt blocking a Bears player who awkwardly landed on his neck last week, and his injury has now worsened. Jones, who signed a four-year deal with the Steelers in 2023 for $16.6 million, is done for the season.

“Broderick Jones has a neck injury that is more serious than originally thought,” Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on X. “And (he) will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, per sources.”

It looked minor at first. A “stinger,” they called it. But Jones never returned. Coach Mike Tomlin has already confirmed Jones won’t play Sunday against the Bills.

But that’s not all for Tomlin. Aaron Rodgers has battled “at least three wrist fractures” from the Bengals game, per Ian Rapoport. The Steelers QB sat out against Chicago but returns fully cleared against the Bills.