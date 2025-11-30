brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Steelers’ $16.6M Weapon Ruled Out For Season as Mike Tomlin Receives Unfortunate Aaron Rodgers Injury News – Report

ByShubhi Rathore

Nov 30, 2025 | 11:59 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Steelers’ $16.6M Weapon Ruled Out For Season as Mike Tomlin Receives Unfortunate Aaron Rodgers Injury News – Report

ByShubhi Rathore

Nov 30, 2025 | 11:59 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones got hurt blocking a Bears player who awkwardly landed on his neck last week, and his injury has now worsened. Jones, who signed a four-year deal with the Steelers in 2023 for $16.6 million, is done for the season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Broderick Jones has a neck injury that is more serious than originally thought,” Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on X. “And (he) will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, per sources.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

It looked minor at first. A “stinger,” they called it. But Jones never returned. Coach Mike Tomlin has already confirmed Jones won’t play Sunday against the Bills.

But that’s not all for Tomlin. Aaron Rodgers has battled “at least three wrist fractures” from the Bengals game, per Ian Rapoport. The Steelers QB sat out against Chicago but returns fully cleared against the Bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved