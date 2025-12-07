Steelers’ Stance on Firing Mike Tomlin Confirmed as Art Rooney II Faces Deadline on Significant HC Decision

The Week 14 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills ended with one conclusion. Head coach Mike Tomlin is on the hot seat. Owner Art Rooney II has a big decision to make as fans chanted Fire Tomlin! for the first time. As per the new update, things will become clear by March 1 next year.

According to 93.7 The Fan‘s Andrew Fillipponi, Tomlin has one year left on his contract, with 2027 as an option year. The Black and Gold has to decide on this by March 1 next year. If they don’t sign him up for the option year, it could raise the pressure on the longest-tenured head coach in all Big Four leagues.

Insider Adam Shefter claimed that they will not fire him this year, but the big contract decision will clear his fate in Pittsburgh. Even Rooney understands that Tomlin has kept their ship steady for many years. He led them to a Super Bowl in his second year as the head coach in 2008. But the fans are frustrated by the lack of success in recent years.

Since 2018, they have qualified for the playoffs four times, but haven’t won a game. Even this year, they started the season strong before recent failures. They went into the bye week with a 3-1 record. Since their return, the Steelers have won only three of eight games. It will surely make Rooney scratch his head as fans demand more success.

If Tomlin can’t guide them to the trophy, they want the entire organization to find someone else who can. The situation has become intense, with voices both supporting and opposing the head coach.

Mike Tomlin’s situation in Pittsburgh is messy

After losing the game, the veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed full belief in the head coach. In fact, he claimed that everything in the building was fine, and the blame for recent losses should be put on the players.

However, the franchise legends disagree.

Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger demanded separation on his podcast. He did not want the franchise to fire Mike Tomlin, but talk to him smoothly and carve out a separation path with a mutual decision. He even claimed that moving on from the Steelers would be great for Tomlin as well, who can go to any college team. But his teammate James Harrison has a far more rigid stance.

He took shots at the head coach. Harrison claimed that Tomlin wasn’t a great coach. He requested the franchise to stop giving a longer run to the coaches. Tomlin has been their head coach for 19 seasons and has had considerable success.

With such calls coming from the legends, Rooney is at a crossroads about the future. Will his confidence get shaken or stay solid? We will find out in 3-4 months.