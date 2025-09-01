Steelers Stars on High Alert As Aaron Rodgers Admits to Stealing Despite $200M Fortune

Aaron Rodgers isn’t exactly hunting for cash. Maybe that’s why he’s in Steel City for a one-year deal worth $13.6 million with $10 million guaranteed. On top of that, the 41-year-old quarterback has stacked generational wealth over a two-decade career. Between 2023 and 2024 alone, he raked in an estimated $80 million, per Forbes. His fortune sits at a jaw-dropping $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. So, money has never been the issue. But here’s the twist: despite all that wealth, Rodgers has now been accused of “stealing.”

This isn’t the first time this has happened, though. Back in 2023, Rodgers faced accusations of cheating—not on the football field, but at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament. That scandal faded quickly. And now, with a Steelers teammate putting him back in the spotlight, the accusations have resurfaced, pulling Rodgers into another unexpected drama.

The latest jab came courtesy of Steelers tight end Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast, where guest Ben Skowronek didn’t hold back. “Before I met Aaron Rodgers for the first time, I had been wearing wired headphones,” Skowronek said. “I have a photo on my Instagram to prove it. When I went to his place this summer to throw with him, my headphones disappeared… So I think I have a conspiracy that Aaron Rodgers steals wired headphones. They were gone. They were lying there at his house, they were gone. I had to buy another pair.” It was half-joke, half-accusation, but Rodgers didn’t exactly deny it.

Rodgers, of course, turned the heat into humor. In a separate chat with Heyward, he shrugged it off with that trademark smirk: “It’s like what they say, right? Imitation is the highest form of flattery. And I just felt like, man, I’m making an impact. If you come by the house and leave something, ipso facto, it’s mine.” Classic Rodgers—sidestepping a direct denial and flipping the accusation into a punchline. But here’s where the story digs deeper. Rodgers’s obsession with wired headphones is not new.

via Imago Newly signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 tosses grass to test the wind at the Steelers Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061009 ARCHIExCARPENTER

He once showed up to a game rocking a tangle of white cords, explaining on Hard Knocks to Zach Wilson that Bluetooth and AirPods emit harmful EMF waves. “What, you mean the ones that are saving my brain?” he snapped when Wilson teased him. “You can’t fix stupid. But good look, though.” Rodgers may call it brain preservation, while others may call it paranoia.

Former QB Chase Daniel even accused him of spinning lies on McAfee’s show just to keep his image unpredictable. And maybe that’s the real takeaway—whether it’s stealing headphones or dodging linebackers, Aaron Rodgers is that chaos wrapped in a playbook.

Aaron Rodgers is at the center of the chaos

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t walk into a locker room—he bends it around him. That’s the thing about a four-time MVP, a future Hall of Famer, a man who’s lived long enough in this league to outgrow the script. But when that kind of independence hits a team like Pittsburgh, compromise suddenly feels like smoke you can’t hold in your hands. It makes you wonder: is Rodgers here to blend in—or bend everyone else to him?

Even Ryan Clark, a Super Bowl winner and proud Steelers alum, couldn’t crack his walls. “I have nothing against [Rodgers]…wanted to talk about his career. I have said over and over again, he’s the best quarterback I ever played against.” And still, Rodgers waved him off. That’s not friction—it’s flint, sparking. But here’s where the chaos multiplies. Rodgers tried to play recruiter, dialing up familiar voices from his Green Bay days. He wanted Marquez Valdes-Scantling back, that deep threat he trusted when the pocket collapsed. Sounds like a reunion made for headlines, right?

Except Valdes-Scantling looked at the Steelers and looked at San Francisco—and flipped the coin. “He wanted me back over there,” MVS admitted, but career math won out, and the 49ers scooped him for their practice squad. Just like that, Rodgers lost his safety blanket before it ever made it to the field. That’s the danger of living in the past: the league keeps moving, even if you want to drag your old crew with you. Instead of a smooth transition, Pittsburgh’s left with a quarterback who’s both their golden ticket and their wildcard. The Steelers’ 2025 season? It’s only getting more interesting.