Steelers’ TE Makes Thanksgiving Request to Fans Before Bills Game

While most were focused on turkey and touchdowns, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington had a different Thanksgiving priority for the fanbase. It wasn’t about dinner or family gatherings. Instead, he asked Yinz to vote.

The Steelers just announced that fan voting for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games is officially open. But as the votes roll in, they want more participation to boost the chances of the players in Pittsburgh. As such, it was Darnell Washington who jumped in to help. In his recent Instagram story, Washington shared the Steelers’ announcement and added a simple message.

“Happy thanksgiving don’t forget to vote.”

It was a short reminder, but a clear message for the fans. The post that Darnell Washington shared featured four photos. The first showed Steelers’ quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and linebacker, T.J. Watt, sporting their Steelers jerseys. A bold graphic on the photo read: “Pro Bowl Games Vote 26.”

The Pro Bowl Game will take place on February 3, 2026, in San Francisco. It’s a part of Super Bowl week. The event will include a flag football game and several skill competitions. And fan votes matter a lot. Those votes make up a third of the final tally, along with votes from players and coaches. So Darnell Washington’s reminder makes sense.

The Steelers’ post then ran through the long list of Pittsburgh players up for selection. On offense, fans can vote for QB Aaron Rodgers, running back Jaylen Warren, and fullback Connor Heyward. Calvin Austin III and DK Metcalf are in the wide receiver group. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington show up in the tight end category. The line further featured Troy Fautanu, Broderick Jones, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, and Isaac Seumalo.

The Steelers’ defense further offers a strong ballot. Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay are the cornerback options. Jalen Ramsey and Kyle Dugger are the safety picks. Then, Keeanu Benton, Cameron Heyward, and Derrick Harmon were up on the defensive line. Meanwhile, Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are the inside linebacker choices. Finally, Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith, and T.J. Watt will be up at the outside linebacker options.

The special teams in Pittsburgh also got plenty of selections for Pro Bowl voting. Chris Boswell is the kicker option. Corliss Waitman is listed as a punter. Meanwhile, Christian Kuntz is the long snapper pick, along with Ke’Shawn Williams as the returner option. Ben Skowronek ultimately rounded out the list as the specialist choice.

As such, Darnell Washington may have had more than a holiday greeting in mind when he uploaded that Instagram story. After all, his own name is on that voting list. At 6-foot-7 and nearly 264 pounds, he is having a breakout season as a pass-catcher. His recent performance against the Cincinnati Bengals was so dominant that the NFL gave him the Week 11 Way to Play Award.

Darnell Washington had caught four of five passes for 67 yards in the Week 11 game. But his 31-yard catch and run in that game stood out. The TE stiff-armed a defender, ran through another, then knocked down a third before stepping out of bounds. Plays like that are hard to ignore. With the Steelers dealing with depth issues at receiver, Washington has become a needed weapon. But will that be enough against the 7-4 Buffalo Bills in Week 13? That’s the big question.

What to expect when the Steelers face the Bills in Week 13?

The Steelers sit at 6-5 currently, and they will be fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive in week 13. They’ve shown flashes, especially on defense. Against the Indianapolis Colts, the Steelers forced six turnovers and sacked the opposing QB five times. It looked like a statement. But they have been unable to maintain consistency.

Last week, the Steelers led 21-17 at halftime against the Chicago Bears but collapsed in the second half. They were outscored 14-7 and fell 31-28. Steelers’ defensive tackle Cameron Heyward even pointed out issues on defense.

But Buffalo has problems of its own. The Bills still look like a Super Bowl threat on paper. But recently, they keep stumbling against teams they should beat. Last week, they trailed 20-16 at halftime against the Houston Texans and never recovered. In the 23–19 loss in Week 12, Bills’ QB Josh Allen threw for 253 yards but tossed two costly interceptions. Allen also took more hits than the Bills would like.

So what does that mean for the Steelers? The Bills have allowed 5.3 yards per carry this season. That’s a glaring hole. But the matchup feels wide open. The Steelers need a spark, and the Bills need consistency. And if Darnell Washington wants Pro Bowl votes, he might need to help the Steelers secure a win that keeps postseason hopes alive.