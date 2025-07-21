Steelers to Cut Ties With QB as Aaron Rodgers Has No Excuses After Mike Tomlin’s $375M Decision- Report

One humid afternoon in early June, before Aaron Rodgers arrived, and long after the other quarterbacks had walked off the field and the cameras had stopped rolling, Skylar Thompson stayed. No helmet. No crowd. Just him, a football, and a corner of the end zone. He wasn’t working on a new install or trying to impress someone. He was simply trying to stay in the frame. “I went through some adversity last year and got challenged. I have a lot of confidence coming in here,” he said. It reflected the mindset of a man trying to hold on to a dream in a room that no longer had room for him.

After all, it’s all about the number-game, right? As Ben Roethlisberger puts it, “You can’t just assume that everybody wants to come play for the Steelers anymore like they used to. People used to want to come play for Pittsburgh because you had a chance every year to win a Super Bowl.” Alas, for Skylar the numbers don’t relay the Championship-winning culture anymore. A 4-6 record to worsen his case. So, the fans and the critics are not losing sight of what the QB room could look like in future post-AR.

At first, the Steelers quarterback depth chart appeared wide open. Kenny Pickett was gone. Mason Rudolph had returned but wasn’t locked in. Thompson, a former seventh rounder with two years of rocky NFL experience, hoped to wedge his way into the conversation. Then everything changed. Once Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year deal worth $13.65 million, with another $6 million in reachable incentives, the quarterback room transformed. No longer a competition, it became a coronation.

Eventually, the hierarchy clarified. On July 21, Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora broke down the roster expectations in his 53-man roster projection report, “I don’t slot Howard’s chances at 100% and Skylar Thompson’s veteran resume could give him an early camp edge. Still, Howard is the clear favorite to win the No. 3 job. Rodgers and Rudolph are entrenched in the starter and top backup spots.”

Rodgers is now steering not just the offense, but the entire tone of the season. Mason Rudolph, still reliable, remains the safety net behind him. Pittsburgh re-signed him to a two-year, $8 million contract after his steady performance in 2024, where he threw for 1,530 yards, six touchdowns, and just four interceptions, earning an 80.1 passer rating.

Will Howard, the rookie out of Ohio State, is no longer under the radar. In fact, his 4,010-yard, 35-touchdown senior season has earned him real consideration. According to coaches, he’s processing the playbook like a seasoned pro.

All the while, Skylar Thompson has struggled to stay relevant. His career stats, 721 passing yards, one touchdown, three picks, and a 66.1 rating, are hard to ignore. Despite getting two starts for Miami in 2024, he never found a rhythm. This July in Latrobe, he stayed late on the field, but he’s last on the chart. The numbers, and the reps, don’t lie.

As a result, the writing is on the wall. The Steelers won’t carry four quarterbacks. Rodgers is locked. Rudolph is safe. Howard is the future… And by all means, Thompson is, unfortunately, the one to get on the chopping block.

Aaron Rodgers has the key to unlock Steelers’ true potential

Mike Tomlin invested a franchise-record $375 million to build a championship-caliber roster. That money secured stars like DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, and a historic extension for TJ Watt. If the vision wasn’t clear before, it is now, this is Super Bowl or bust.

Rodgers, fresh off Achilles rehab, got a 1-year deal worth up to $20 million. At the same time, Metcalf inked a 5-year, $150 million contract. Ramsey? Four years, $84.7 million. And T.J. Watt, who already embodied Pittsburgh football, became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a 3-year, $123 million extension, including $108 million guaranteed.

Consequently, Rodgers has zero room for excuses. His weapons include Metcalf, Jonnu Smith, and a speedy rookie duo out wide. Jalen Ramsey commands the backfield. T.J. Watt spearheads a ruthless front seven. Even veteran leader Cameron Heyward spoke about Rodgers’ buy-in. On The Rich Eisen Show, Heyward said, “He’s bought in. That’s all I can ask for our quarterback.”

All things considered, this isn’t a rebuilding job, it’s a championship handoff. The Steelers didn’t just provided Rodgers with the help he needed; they handed him the keys to a sports car. If the 2025 Steelers don’t contend, it won’t be because they lacked talent. It’ll be because Rodgers didn’t finish the job.