Aaron Rodgers has never been shy about speaking his mind, but his latest comments about Mike McCarthy have landed with real force. The allegations have dominated conversations across the league, and now Stephen A. Smith is adding fuel to the fire.

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“I can’t believe what I’m hearing from folks regarding @AaronRodgers12. So much is being left on the table. Well, it won’t be once I get finished touching it in @FirstTake this AM. Yes, I’m coming in on Thanksgiving after all. Just for this. Certain things need to be said. Somebody has to say it. See y’all at 10 am EST,” Stephen A. Smith wrote on X.

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The 2026 regular season for the Pittsburgh Steelers began with Aaron Rodgers announcing that his 22nd year in the NFL will definitively be his final year playing.

They began the season well with the Steelers jumping to a 6–3 lead, and Rodgers passing Peyton Manning for third place on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns list (543 total). However, the offense also struggled for consistency.

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Aaron Rodgers himself posted career-low efficiency marks in passer rating (86.6) and completion percentage (60.9%) across 10 starts, including the Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 22.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a 16-19 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, dropping their second straight game. In the aftermath of the loss, many assumed potential changes in the Steelers’ lineup, including Rodgers’ benching.

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However, at his press conference, HC Mike McCarthy dismissed the benching, stating, “Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback.” But the developments that followed completely turned the picture upside down.

Two days after the Eagles game on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Rodgers took full starting reps at practice while also requesting that quarterbacks coach Tom Arth relay plays into his helmet instead of McCarthy.

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On the same night, after reportedly struggling to reach Rodgers directly while speaking with his agent, the Steelers announced via a team spokesperson that Rodgers will be inactive for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos and backup Mason Rudolph will start.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers later claimed that he found out about his benching from tight end Pat Freiermuth. On Wednesday morning, Aaron Rodgers skipped morning team meetings at the Steelers’ facility, followed by a live appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, where the QB leveled several accusations at McCarthy.

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“Last Wednesday, we’re in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. Less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened.”

Following this, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially released Rodgers. But because the release occurred after the NFL trade deadline, Rodgers is subject to the waiver wire. Any team can claim his contract ahead of the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline on Thursday, November 26.

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If the 42-year-old QB goes unclaimed on waivers, he will immediately become an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team or retire.