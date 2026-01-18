Steelers Suffer Setback In Mike Tomlin Replacement Search as Aaron Rodgers Makes Final Exit Decision – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Have the Steelers found Mike Tomlin's replacement?

The Steelers defense was one of the worst this season.

Is Aaron Rodgers leaving the Steelers?

As the Pittsburgh Steelers search for Mike Tomlin’s replacement, their tradition of hiring a defensive-minded head coach may be in jeopardy. The threat isn’t coming from an old AFC North foe, but from a conference rival’s front office.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Steelers are targeting the Green Bay Packers’ DC Jeff Hafley. But according to a recent report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are looking to sign him as well.

“#Steelers head coach target Jeff Hafley has emerged as a frontrunner for the #Dolphins job, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network,” Alan Saunders said on X. “The Steelers had been scheduled to interview Hafley today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Hafley has been one of the most sought-after candidates following a chaotic Black Monday. After being hired as the Packers‘ DC in 2024, Hafley immediately transformed their 28th-ranked rushing defense (128.3 YPG) into a top-tier unit (99.4 YPG). Hafley’s numbers speak for themselves, proving why he is one of the most sought-after coaches in the league.

The Steelers have been one of the worst teams in terms of defense, allowing 356.9 and 243.9 yards per game in total defense and passing defense, respectively. Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison even criticized the figures. While Hafley could have made some drastic changes in the defense, helping them get back to the top, the latest report is bad news for the Steelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Hafley’s interview with the Steelers is on the books, Pittsburgh faces stiff competition. The Miami Dolphins have already conducted their first interview with him and are heading towards a second meeting. There’s a strong chance of the DC heading towards Miami for his first HC gig in the NFL. The Dolphins hired the former Packers’ vice president of player personnel, Jon-Eric Sullivan, as their general manager. Since the two have worked, there’s an obvious connection. Also, Mike McDaniels led the franchise to a 24th-place finish in scoring defense. The Miami Dolphins will hope to improve in that regard and return to the playoffs following a 7-10 losing season by hiring Hafley.

The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders are other franchises pursuing the DC. So, it is a tough situation for the Steelers to follow their head coach hiring trend. Amid their HC hunt, Pittsburgh may also lose its franchise quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Aaron Rodgers’ time in Pittsburgh is likely up

When Aaron Rodgers was drafted, Deion Sanders was still active in the NFL. In 2025, Rodgers just played against Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, in his rookie season. It was the Steelers who provided the veteran QB with that chance when they offered him a one-year contract in 2025.

Rodgers became one of the leading figures, helping the franchise earn a postseason nod while getting the better of the divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. The Super Bowl winner finished the season with a 65.7% pass completion rate, while throwing 3,322 passing yards and scoring 24 touchdowns. Even at 42, he has a rushing touchdown to his name. However, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport’s latest report, the AFC Wild Card game against the Texans may have been the last of Rodgers in the Black and Gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not expect him to return now that Tomlin is not back,” Rapoport posted on X. “We may have seen the last of Rodgers in the NFL.”

The QB confirmed that Mike Tomlin was a key reason for him to come to Pittsburgh. He also accepted $13.6 million as base salary, which is pretty low for a starting quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A big attraction was Mike Tomlin,” Rodgers told reporters after his first mandatory minicamp practice with the Steelers. “I’ve gone against him over the years. The way that the conversations went between him and I, whenever it was in March or April, and the last Sunday when I called him was some of the coolest conversations I had in the game. So, he’s a big reason of why I’m here, and I’m excited to play for him.”

That was not the end of it. Rodgers was pretty emotional after the playoff loss against the Texans. As per reports, he said, “I’m sorry,” to Tomlin. He felt responsible for letting him down. Now that Tomlin has finally stepped down as the HC, the chances of the star QB’s exit have skyrocketed. The Steelers’ owner, Art Rooney II, also acknowledged that Rodgers came to Pittsburgh to play for Tomlin.

“Aaron came here to play for Mike (Tomlin). So it will most likely affect his decision,” Rooney said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers are in a tough situation right now. With their top coaching target in high demand and their veteran quarterback likely gone, the Steelers’ front office faces a pivotal offseason that will define the next era of the franchise.