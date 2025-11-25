Steelers Super Bowl Champ Convinced Mike Tomlin Is the Problem After Terry Bradshaw’s Criticism

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers legend pinpoints the true cause of the defensive meltdown

Mike Tomlin’s operation faces tougher questions after Terry Bradshaw’s remarks

Pressure mounts on the coaching staff as Pittsburgh spirals

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 31-28 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 12 raised alarm for them. The franchise’s defeat allowed the Baltimore Ravens to share the first-place divisional spot with it, dwindling its playoff hopes. Once again, the defense fell short when it mattered most. While fans may blame players, a former Steelers icon believes the actual issue is head coach Mike Tomlin’s scheme.

“It is definitely scheme because the talent is there,” Trai Essex said.

While taking on 93.7 The Fan, the former offensive guard made his stance loud and clear. He thinks the defense’s biggest shortcoming is its inconsistency, comparing it to Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Essex noted how the unit could dominate against strong offenses but struggled against weaker ones, such as the Indianapolis Colts. For Essex, the root cause is quite clear.

“This is, is point strictly, strictly to the coaching and the positions that are being put in on a play to play game to game basis, because it’s not consistent. And these guys seem to be confused.”

From the outside, the defense appears to be a group of talented players, but their collective performance tells a different story. Much like Essex, many critics and insiders have blamed Mike Tomlin’s game plan. They think his strategy fails to prevent big plays and to tighten up in short-yardage situations.

Moreover, the unit continues to give up points to opponents’ biggest players. The Steelers’ performance on Sunday backed up all the criticism. On Sunday, the Steelers’ defense surrendered 31 points and 328 total yards to the Bears. This season, they’re giving up an average of 23.9 points per game, marking the worst defensive record under Tomlin. It’s also the highest they have allowed since 1988.

Mike Tomlin has reportedly overseen the defense since Dick LeBeau’s exit as defensive coordinator in 2014. However, the same weaknesses persist in the defense. Before Essex, another former Super Bowl legend took shots at Tomlin’s approach.

Terry Bradshaw questions Mike Tomlin’s team decisions

Former MVP Terry Bradshaw voiced his concerns at the beginning of the season via Yahoo Sports. He stated that the Steelers may not fire Tomlin because he has led the team to qualify for the playoffs multiple times in his nearly two-decade-long career. Yet, Bradshaw thinks the team has a big issue that goes beyond players’ performance.

“They don’t have the team. It takes offense, defense, takes it all, takes coaching. Every time they get great players and they do really well.”

Additionally, Bradshaw pointed out how star players like wide receiver Antonio Brown and others left the Steelers due to contract issues. It likely weakened the roster despite their Hall of Fame-level talent. The veteran player has a reputation for offering sharp commentary about the Steelers. Just this summer, he openly criticized the management’s decision to bring in star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With 1,969 receiving yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, Rodgers has had a moderate season so far.

With not much of the season left, all eyes will be on the six-time Super Bowl champions’ defense. The unit must clean up its problems and find a rhythm because the stakes for a playoff spot are only getting higher.