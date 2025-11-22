T.J. Watt Makes Feelings Clear on Brother J.J. Watt’s Presence While Calling Steelers Games for CBS

Looks like the playoff door is finally opening for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are 6-4 in the league after defeating the Bengals in Week 11. They last topped their division in 2020, and after a five-year hiatus, they are again at the top. During the ongoing season, the black and gold have found an unlikely lucky charm in the four-time All-Pro J. J. Watt. Every time the former Defensive Player of the Year has called out a Steelers game, the team has won. However, when his brother, Steelers’ linebacker T.J. Watt, was asked about it, he said he has no idea.

“I have no idea,” said T.J. during the after-practice interview on Friday, according to PG Sports Now reporter Brian Batko’s recent X post. “I truly have no idea, but I’m looking forward to seeing him.”

The younger Watt had a smile on his face as he answered the question. Did T.J. Watt deliberately say that? Who knows, he may be trying not to jinx it since they will need every bit of help to qualify for the playoffs. Or he truly may not know about the lucky. The upcoming game might change his view of it.

J.J. Watt may deny it, but the stats don’t lie. J.J. has called the Steelers’ game four times in 2025, and they have won in all of them. The last time he called a Steelers game was in Week 9 when the black and gold brigade defeated the Colts 27-20. On the other hand, the Steelers are 2-4 when he has not called them.

The CBS game analyst for The NFL Today will be there for the Steelers again on Sunday. Everyone in the Steelers’ locker room and the fan base will hope that the lucky charm works its magic once again. While the team will try to clear out their playoff route, the Bears won’t let it happen that easily. Especially since the Steelers have a former Packers player, with whom the Bears have a long and intense rivalry.

A lucky charm is what Aaron Rodgers might need against the Bears

J.J. Watt calling the game is a morale boost for the Pittsburgh Steelers fans, but they will also be wary of the intense rivalry that Aaron Rodgers had with the Bears. The QB played 18 years for the Packers and is 25-4 against the Bears. During one of those games, he even said that he “owns” them.

Rodgers may have changed teams, but the Bears haven’t forgotten the past. They are ready to take on the QB on their home ground and keep up their winning streak. Recently, a die-hard Bears fan and former WWE Champion, Seth Rollins, called out the former Super Bowl champion ahead of the Steelers’ traveling to Chicago.

Da Bears are 7-3 in the league and are sitting at the top of the NFC North. The Bears vs. the Steelers at Soldier Field will draw a lot of attention on Sunday, as the stakes are pretty high. The former have been more consistent in their last few games compared to the Steelers, who have made numerous mistakes. Be it Rodgers’ unparalleled offensive capabilities or J.J. Watt calling the game, the Blitzburgh will be looking to capitalize on whatever chance they get against an in-form Bears.