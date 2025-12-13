T.J. Watt’s Wife Shares Emotional Update on Steelers LB Following Worrying Health Scare

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has undergone the dry needling process many times, but a mistake during a session on Wednesday, December 10, landed him straight in the hospital. The pass rusher first felt discomfort and went for a checkup, and the doctors found a punctured lung that needed surgery. His wife, Dani Watt, revealed the latest developments to fans through her Instagram story.

“Yesterday TJ completed successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered early Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility, It has been a very long hard couple of days but he will be home soon to recover,” Dani wrote on December 12. “Thank you all for the incredible outpouring of love, prayers, and support the past couple of days.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, dry needling is a process to alleviate pain and soreness and increase movement. But the needle was misplaced by half an inch in the recent session, which caused him extreme discomfort. Doctors conducted imaging and other tests on Thursday before going ahead with successful surgery on the same day. They sent T.J. Watt home on Friday, after which Dani posted the IG update.

His elder brother and NFL royalty, J.J. Watt, also thanked the franchise and fans for their support during the tough times. NFLPA director of media and community relations, Brandon Parker, said they were focused on T.J. Watt’s full recovery.

Imago Credit: Instagram @tjwatt90

Many Steelers players have also revealed their stance on the situation. Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison said he often engaged in dry needling to elongate his career late in 2015. However, linebacker Patrick Queen said he preferred acupuncture because of the more scientific process and practice needed.

Now, the Steelers are worry-free about the medical condition of their star defensive player. All they need to focus on is the Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday, December 15.

Steelers set to play Week 15 game without T.J. Watt

Head coach Mike Tomlin clearly told reporters on Friday, December 12, that T.J. Watt was resting at his home with his family and would not play against the Phins. He did not reveal who was doing the dry needling session. But the Black and Gold locker room knows they have to win this game for the head coach and their teammate.

In 13 games this season, the linebacker has 53 tackles (22 solo), seven sacks, seven passes defended, one interception, and three forced fumbles. He often helps his teammates make tackles on the rivals. To fill the gap, the Steelers will rely on the trio of linebackers — Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, and Jack Sawyer.

The Steelers are in a tricky situation in the AFC North. They have won seven games and sit atop the division. But Tomlin and other coaches need the players to play with more dominance instead of relying on the referee’s decisions. T.J. Watt is going through recovery, and his return timeline will become clear next week. Until then, they have to play without their top player. It’s hard!