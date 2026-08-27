Steelers Take Major Call on WR DK Metcalf’s Contract Amidst Joey Porter Standoff

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ contract situation with Joey Porter Jr. has hung over training camp for weeks. Head coach Mike McCarthy recently acknowledged the two sides are at an “impasse” as they try to work out a new deal for the fourth-year cornerback, who has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform list with a back injury. With the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons fast approaching and no resolution in sight, the Steelers front office has been navigating one contentious negotiation at a time, which might have a connection with Porter’s contract extension.

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While that standoff plays out, the Steeler Nation made a very different kind of contract move in the offensive position of the roster.

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“The Steelers have restructured the contract of WR DK Metcalf,” Field Yates wrote on X. “Converting base salary into a signing bonus and creating nearly $18M in 2026 salary cap space.

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The Steelers have restructured the contract of WR DK Metcalf, converting base salary into a signing bonus and creating nearly $18M in 2026 salary cap space.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 27, 2026

As Field Yates reported on X, the timing is notable. This $18 million in salary cap space gives the Steelers’ front office added financial flexibility at the exact moment they are trying to navigate one of their thorniest contract disputes in years with Porter.

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Currently, Porter is in the final season of his rookie contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed a four-year contract worth $9.6 million and is awaiting a contract extension. Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that the negotiations with the front office stalled, because of which the young cornerback called in a “hold-in” during offseason activities.

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However, with this restructuring, the speculation is that the franchise would be using the freed salary cap space to pass the “impasse” with Joey Porter Jr., per ESPN’s NFL reporter Brooke Pryor: “Seems like $18m in cap space could help a team navigate past an ‘impasse.'”

Also, this restructuring gives Pittsburgh some breathing room it badly needed. Previously, heading out of the preseason, the team’s top 53 contracts sat roughly $5 million over the 2026 salary cap, a problem the Metcalf move now effectively wipes out in one swing.

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This move of converting salary into a signing bonus is a normal part of salary cap navigation, which lowers the franchise’s cap hit for this upcoming season.

However, Gerry Dulac denies that the Steelers may use this to give JPJ a contract extension, but multiple NFL pundits disagree.

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Presently, the cornerback market has Devon Witherspoon of the Seattle Seahawks, who is making $33 million, followed by Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns at $31.1 million and Trent McDuffie of the Los Angeles Rams at $31 million.

But if the speculations made by multiple NFL analysts land on place, then the 2023 drafted cornerback Joey Porter Jr. could join the elite club of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league.