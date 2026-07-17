“Tension in the Air”: Steelers TE Admits Being Around Mike Tomlin Was Never Comfortable

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end JJ Galbreath spent his rookie season trying not to blink around former head coach Mike Tomlin. A year later, with Mike McCarthy running things, the vibe in the building has completely flipped, and now he’s finally saying what that first year actually felt like.

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“For me, last year coming in, I just felt like there was a tension in the air being around Mike Tomlin,” Galbreath said on The Banner Show. “And that also could be just because I’m an undrafted free agent rookie. You’re trying to make every interaction positive; you think every play has to be a positive play.

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“So, things like that, and there’s just a lot more on your plate at that point in time, and it’s all foreign and new. So, it’s hard to gauge, but I would say it was a lot more tension-based and just very like, ‘this is our schedule, and this is exactly how it’s going to be on point.’”

Galbreath wasn’t describing a cruel coach here, though. Mike Tomlin’s coaching style was ruthless yet kind, built on the famous “the standard is the standard” motto. He pushed everyone through blunt, straightforward communication. He ran Pittsburgh for 19 straight years without a losing season, and that came from a system built on discipline first, comfort second.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Notre Dame NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pro Day MAR 27 March 27, 2025: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the Notre Dame Football NFL Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM/Sipa USA. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media/Sipa USA South Bend Irish Athletic Center Indiana United States of America NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

Fellow TE Darnell Washington found this out the hard way in a 2023 training camp rep against T.J. Watt. On a grab grass backs-on-backers drill, he got beat in 0.05 seconds. Darnell was a rookie at the time, unable to match up to Watt. But Tomlin made him run it back twice more, rookie or not. Those reps built Washington into a franchise cornerstone, to the point where by the 2025 training camp, Washington was dominating Watt, plus three others. But not everyone walked away from that intensity feeling built up.

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Former linebacker Stevenson Sylvester has said publicly that Tomlin’s hands-on approach with the defense went too far, arguing the coach tried to do all the position coaches’ jobs singlehandedly, creating a “dysfunction.”

Legendary Steelers safety Ryan Clark tells a completely different story, though. After Clark lost his spleen to a sickle-cell-related emergency in 2007, he pushed to get back in the game. Tomlin refused to clear him, telling Clark he wouldn’t be able to look at Clark’s family if something happened to him on the field. Years later, Clark now sees that decision as something that saved his career from getting derailed.

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USA Today via Reuters Le’Veon enjoyed his best years with Pittsburgh Steelers. Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches his team before an AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After Mike Tomlin stepped away from the Steelers following another postseason exit in January, the best analysis of his coaching style came from former Steelers guard and Super Bowl champ, Kendall Simmons.

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“The coaching style, which I would say at first, when he first got here, it somewhat rubbed me the wrong way,” Simmons said on the Red Zone Blitz podcast. “But the longer I’m around him, and I was there, I appreciated it. He is so blunt and straightforward that if you don’t want to know the answer, don’t ask him because he’s going to tell you the truth. That’s what we need. That’s all we need.”

JJ Galbreath’s tension and Simmons’ discomfort are the same feeling 19 years apart. Both men needed time under Tomlin before they understood what the pressure was actually building. Simmons got it in his last two seasons with the Steelers (2007 & 08), but Galbreath won’t be able to transition that “tension” into greatness under Mike Tomlin anymore.