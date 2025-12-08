Terry Bradshaw Makes Unbelievable Mike Tomlin Admission After Steelers’ Win

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just a week ago, Steelers fans inside Acrisure Stadium wanted Mike Tomlin gone. The chants were loud. The frustration was real. But on Sunday, everything flipped. The Steelers took down the Ravens 27-22, and Tomlin walked off the field, blowing a kiss straight at the camera. That moment felt personal. And right after the win over Baltimore, Terry Bradshaw dropped a comment that no one expected.

While breaking down the Black and Gold, Bradshaw admitted something surprising.

“I’ve never met Mike Tomlin, but I know one thing. He is an outstanding, phenomenal coach. And today, you deserve that win. And maybe that everybody will leave you alone and respect you for what you’ve accomplished in the great city to see.”

That line stunned Steelers Nation. Bradshaw played 14 years in Pittsburgh. He won four rings with Chuck Noll. And now Tomlin sits at 18 seasons as the leader.

So they’re not having an interaction is an interesting incident.