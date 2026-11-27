Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not just walk out of Pittsburgh. He torched the place on his way out, and now the NFL pregame world is lining up to roast him.

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It all started Tuesday night, when the Steelers benched the 42-year-old in favor of backup Mason Rudolph. Rodgers skipped the facility on Wednesday and went straight to The Pat McAfee Show instead. There, he accused Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy of sleeping through meetings. Rodgers’ rant occurred on the show, and now FOX & CBS personalities are responding to it.

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Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw went first on FOX, leaning on his long friendship with McCarthy and his respect for the Rooney family.

“I’m sorry that Aaron Rodgers had to do this. I’m sorry that he had to go public with all his gripes and complaints. Am I surprised? Absolutely not,” Bradshaw said on FOX’s pregame show.

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He was just getting warmed up, too. Bradshaw called Rodgers “a strange guy” and said athletes never turn on their teammates, coaches, or owners. He even took a parting shot, saying he hopes Rodgers is telling the truth about vanishing from Pittsburgh for good.

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FOX analyst Michael Strahan agreed this should have stayed behind closed doors. He admitted McCarthy is probably not innocent, but that did not change his stance on going public.

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“You can be a narcissist and play football. But hold it in when there’s something to say. Always let the coach win in public. In private, you handle your business with the coach,” Strahan said.

Strahan also threw Rodgers’ own $400 million remark back at him, calling him a “rich bad teammate.”

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He even continued, saying, “And I’m not saying McCarthy’s innocent, trust me, but when you look at, there’s always seems to be smoke around Aaron Rodgers.”

Howie Long, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end and longtime sports analyst on FOX NFL Sunday, also commented on the situation.

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He said, “It’s disappointing. And, here’s a guy who’s won 4 MVPs, won a Super Bowl, and this is the kind of moment that maybe I think defines who he is. He’s a guy that I think picked the wrong sport. He probably should have played tennis. I think that would be because it’s individual sport.”

According to former NFLer Rob Gronkowski, “Yeah, to me personally, I don’t think he plays again in the NFL no matter what the situation is.”

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He believes Aaron Rodgers’ situation could become a distraction for any team in the future (who will show interest in him), despite his ability as a quarterback. He pointed to Tom Brady as an example, recalling how his former teammate also had disagreements with coaches but kept his frustrations in check and focused on what was best for the team.

This week, Rodgers claimed McCarthy said “1-2-3 Packers” while breaking the halftime huddle in Philadelphia.

“That ship has sailed,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show about his time with the Steelers.

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Pittsburgh did not wait around. The Steelers cut Rodgers on Wednesday. McCarthy later said things came to a head when Rodgers gave an “ultimatum” that was clearly outside his job description.

A source told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Rodgers wanted to call the plays himself. Steelers president Art Rooney II then called it insubordination and said he has full confidence in McCarthy.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports studio analyst and former quarterback Russell Wilson, who now works on The NFL Today, shrugged off the sleeping claims. Long days in the room, he pointed out, have both coaches and players nodding off at some point. The ultimatum was the real problem for Wilson, since Rodgers wanted to call the plays.

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“After all the success he’s had, is this how you want to go out?” Wilson said on CBS’ pregame show.

The irony is hard to miss. Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 seasons together in Green Bay and won a Super Bowl after the 2010 season. Rodgers even said he vouched for McCarthy ahead of the Steelers’ head coach search.

Rodgers still has a defender in Pittsburgh, though. Mason Rudolph, who built a friendship with Rodgers over the past 18 months, called him “the epitome of a first-class teammate.”

Meanwhile, the Steelers sit at 6-4 and are trying to snap a two-game losing streak, with Rudolph under center against the Broncos on Friday. Rodgers has already said this is his final season. Now the four-time MVP is without a team, and his farewell chapter is anything but quiet.