Aaron Rodgers did more than announce that his time in Pittsburgh was over. He challenged Mike McCarthy to release him if the coach intended to bench him or refuse to change the offensive play-calling. The Steelers soon took that option, waiving the four-time MVP after his explosive appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he accused McCarthy of repeatedly falling asleep in meetings and missing team responsibilities.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Pittsburgh had decided to move on from Rodgers. The decision came roughly 20 minutes after the quarterback’s interview, with NFL Network reporting that the Steelers had initially planned to keep him despite naming Mason Rudolph their starter for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The developments dumbfounded McAfee as the news broke during his show: “Aaron Rodgers has officially been released from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Was that 20 minute?”

“Yeah,” his crew replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bob, like you said, yeah, I’m never going to be a Pittsburgh Steelers again. We agreed, like we can’t do the whole put them on a side thing,” McAfee said on his show on Wednesday, before reading the X post of ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Good reminder that Aaron Rodgers $8.6 million in remaining base salary is guaranteed, though there has to be about 130 conduct detrimental team violations.”

Fan Ranker Live · 3,130 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote 3 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

“Jerry Fowler, absolute heat. Oh, my God, that was awesome,” McAfee continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapid turnaround gave the interview an even more dramatic ending. Rodgers had already made his position clear when asked about returning to Pittsburgh.

“That ship has sailed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers will now go through waivers because the NFL trade deadline has passed. Any team can claim him, but if he goes unclaimed, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

He has approximately $8.6 million in guaranteed base salary remaining, although reports indicate the Steelers could examine whether any of that money can be voided over conduct detrimental to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quarterback’s criticism went well beyond his benching. Rodgers claimed that McCarthy had fallen asleep during a quarterback meeting the previous Wednesday, missing multiple meetings and walkthroughs over the following days.

“Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down and within 10 minutes began snoring,” Rodgers said. “Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also described a moment during Pittsburgh’s 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that he called the breaking point for several players. According to Rodgers, McCarthy ended a halftime huddle with “1-2-3, Packers,” a reference to the coach’s former team.

Rodgers said he had raised concerns with McCarthy for months, initially approaching him as a concerned friend. He also claimed the coach had resisted getting to know defensive players and was falling behind on film study.

The dispute reached a head during conversations on Monday, when Rodgers said he urged McCarthy to give up play-calling. He also told the coach to release him if he planned to bench him without making the requested changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quarterback’s departure is particularly striking because he had supported McCarthy’s appointment in Pittsburgh. The two previously worked together in Green Bay, winning Super Bowl 45 during the 2010 season. Rodgers acknowledged that he had vouched for McCarthy when the Steelers considered hiring him.

Pittsburgh is now moving forward with Rudolph under center for its Week 12 matchup. The Steelers are 6-4 and remain in the AFC playoff picture, but the sudden split leaves them without the quarterback who started their first 10 games this season. For Rodgers, the next step will depend on whether another team claims him or waits for him to clear waivers.