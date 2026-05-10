“They Need Him More Than He Needs Them”: NFL Exec Believes Aaron Rodgers Holds All the Cards Over Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed a UFA tender on quarterback Aaron Rodgers two weeks ago, granting them exclusive negotiating rights after July 22. This move also allows the Steelers to potentially receive compensatory picks in the 2027 NFL Draft if Rodgers decides to join another team. The decision came amid uncertainty regarding Rodgers’ return to the franchise for the 2026 season and serves as an insurance policy for the Steelers. However, according to an NFL executive, it is Rodgers who holds the leverage over the Steelers.

“They need him more than he needs them,” an NFC executive told Yahoo Sports. “But I would say if he truly wants to play and win, the leverage is neutral. He can go to Arizona, but they don’t have the same chance to win. If it’s purely money, then he would have a bit more leverage.”

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The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers has taken new turns in recent weeks. But it primarily stemmed from the 42-year-old’s delayed response to continue playing for the Steelers ahead of the new season. In 2025, the franchise signed Rodgers for a single season, with the hopes of ending the Super Bowl drought.

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Rodgers addition did pay off. As the QB1, he played a crucial role in the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ triumph in the 2025 AFC North Division title, finishing the season with a 10-7 record. However, with the Steelers’ 6-30 loss to the Houston Texans in the Wildcard Playoffs, Rodgers’ tenure with the team ended.

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Aaron Rodgers 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_514 Copyright: xAMGx

The Steelers were happy with Rodgers’ performance, recording 3,322 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. But the 42-year-old wanted to take time before deciding on a contract extension. It’s a similar situation to last year, where Rodgers signed the contract in June 2025.

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For weeks, the legends and analysts have been speculating on the reason behind Rodgers’ delay in deciding his NFL future with the Steelers. Among many, former Steelers star Charlie Batch noted it as the 42-year-old’s strategic move to negotiate the salary on his own terms.

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“And if I had to lean on it, I would probably say, ‘Wait and see, I’m not gonna give you an answer today. But wait and see.’ People, wait and see,” said Charlie Batch on The Snap Count Show. “Right now, people have not given us our credit Trai! They have not! But because now people nationally are talking about it, all I’m gonna say is, ‘It’s about the money.”

The UFA tender has automatically increased Rodgers’ salary by 10%. While he received $13.65 million for his 2025 salary, for the 2026 season, he could earn around $15 million. On top of that, the 42-year-old has the opportunity to negotiate a new salary with the Steelers before the July 22 deadline. Batch believes this situation may have been part of Rodgers’ plan all along.

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However, this isn’t the only area where the veteran quarterback holds leverage over his former team.

Steelers inexperienced QB room highlighted amid Aaron Rodgers uncertainty

What makes Aaron Rodgers such a sought-after player? At 42, Rodgers has spent 21 years playing in the league, with a Super Bowl XLV win under his belt while playing for the Packers. But when we look at the Pittsburgh Steelers current QB room, it lacks a pedigree.

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Apart from Mason Rudolph, the Steelers have Will Howard and Drew Allar, who are yet to play a single NFL game. An NFL executive sees that as very concerning, giving Rodgers more flexibility to negotiate his contract extension with the Steelers.

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“It’s a standoff where they are both right,” an NFL executive said to Yahoo Sports. “He has no other options, so why not just accept what he made last year? They have no other starting options, realistically, right now, so he has some leverage. The real question is: What makes them both feel good, and is there a path forward?”

Amid the uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers’ return, Mike McCarthy asserted confidence in Ohio State player Will Howard as their potential QB1. “We’ve talked about quarterbacks for 20 years. And it’s all about adding the right people to the room,” said McCarthy on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “Will Howard is someone I’m extremely excited about. I think our short time together, there’s a lot there to work with. And I think he’s definitely going to be a starter in this league.”

However, there’s still a catch. McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons (2006-2018) with the Packers. If the 42-year-old decides to return, the Steelers’ new head coach would welcome him as their starting quarterback. According to the NFL Network, Rodgers is likely to play for the Steelers in the 2026 season. Now, it’s up to Rodgers and when he finally decides to show up in Pittsburgh.