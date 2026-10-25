“Tight on Money”: Aaron Rodgers Blasts NFL Owners for Being Cheap After Demanding League-wide Change

Aaron Rodgers challenged the NFL owners to invest more in international expansion, arguing that the league should do more than just stage games overseas to grow its global audience. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback believes international matchups should include community outreach, cultural engagement, and local events, but the league must be willing to spend money.

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“The NFL is still showing in number of countries. The Super Bowl is in over a 100 countires. The reach of the league is fantastic…Now that the owners want to push for 17 games in extra revenue and because they care so much about player safety,” Aaron Rodgers told reporters on Monday.

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“So I think there’s great opportunities for expansion in those things. It would be awesome to see them have an international week because I think it’s great for the game and the expansion of the game. And I wish there was a mandate, though, from the league, and they would have to open up their pocketbooks too.”

“You know, maybe they’re a little tight on money and stuff. But I think they should mandate that every team coming over on Sunday or Monday really enjoy the culture and the place you’re going. And you can do events in those cities, outreach stuff, and community work. But they won’t because they’re a little tight.”

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The quarterback explained that the changes in the NFL bring more opportunities for everyone involved. He used the 2021 move from 16 to 17 games as an example. At that time, commissioner Roger Goodell cited growth of the game “around the world” as one of the major reasons behind it.

However, the league originally wanted an 18-game season to make more money. That failed as not enough team owners supported it, and the NFLPA also opposed it. The then-newly approved game schedule reduced the preseason games from four to three while retaining one regular-season bye week.

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The NFL already has nine international games scheduled across seven countries in 2026, including its first regular-season game in Paris. Rodgers’ criticism was towards the gap between the NFL’s goals and the investment required to support them. He questioned their 17-game schedule by connecting the owners’ push for an additional game to their concern for player safety.

His comments come at a time when the league is again pushing for a change in regular season games. Even during this year’s NFL annual league meeting in March, the idea of moving to an 18-game regular season was discussed. And like last time, the NFLPA has opposed it, citing players’ health and safety.

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However, the league owners are still divided. While the New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has openly supported the idea for “long-term growth and development,” the Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has called it “a little premature.”

No doubt expanding the schedule may create more opportunities to attract international fans, but the league must make sure the players get proper rest for the extended schedule.