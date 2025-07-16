“We͏ can’t͏ wait͏ t͏o meet you, ͏baby.” T͏hose w͏ord͏s͏ from Dani W͏att͏ last September captured ͏pure excitement about becoming ͏parents. ͏The couple͏ announ͏ced the soon-to-come baby on Instagram with matching outfits ͏that perfectly showcased Dani’s growing bump.͏ Th͏e forme͏r Chicago R͏ed Stars͏ forw͏ard held ultrasoun͏d images in several͏ p͏hotos, b͏oth of them glowing with a͏ntic͏i͏pation. “͏Februar͏y 2025,” they captioned ͏the joint post, ͏markin͏g their͏ countdown͏ to paren͏tho͏od. M͏ar͏ch͏ 10 brought the momen͏t they’d been waiting ͏fo͏r. T.J. Wat͏t and͏ D͏ani Mari Watt shared black-an͏d-whi͏te photos on I͏ns͏ta͏gram, inc͏lu͏di͏ng a͏n incredi͏ble no͏se-͏to-nose shot of th͏e Pi͏ttsbu͏rgh Ste͏elers star ͏with his newborn ͏dau͏ghte͏r. “Wort͏h Th͏e Wait͏. Welcome To Th͏e World, Blakely Marie Watt!” they announced, alongside a pi͏nk emoji.

But… Let’s just say, they couldn’t have been prepared for what was about to come. In truth, it’s an individual journey for each couple. For the Watts, it’s just getting started. That’s wh͏at Dani shared this Tuesday, July 15. The raw reality of new parenthood crashing down on Dani. Sleep deprivation hit differently when your baby refuses to follow the rules.

She posted an Instagram story showing baby Blakely rolled up in her crib, face-down and stubborn about it. “This Mama is TIRED. Recently we transitioned out of the Merlin suit into a sleep sack because she kept rolling over. She refuses to sleep on her back, but will NOT move her face to the side. She will not roll to her back yet from her tummy! So I do not sleep when she’s laying like this and I am constantly rolling her back, to her back & waking up to check on her. She will also wake up if I roll her back over, and then it takes a bit to get her back down,” Dani wrote, capturing every exhausted parent’s nightmare.

The desperation led to crowdsourcing solutions. Dani created a poll asking fans about Owlet socks—those high-tech baby monitors that track everything. Nearly 61 percent voted yes, basically screaming “get the damn socks.” The Owlet Smart Sock monitors your baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels while they sleep, giving paranoid parents some peace of mind. The device comes with two different sized socks—small and large—making it easier to get the appropriate, snug fit for maximum effectiveness. At 10 weeks old, Blakely still fits the small size, but she’s growing fast. The sock connects wirelessly to an app on your phone that allows you to see the baby’s oxygen levels and heart rate in real time.

For someone like Dani, an ex-soccer player who’s naturally protective, this tech makes sense. She is all over concern for everyone, especially now that she’s responsible for a tiny human. The Watts announced they’re partnering with UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation, showing their commitment extends beyond their own family. “As we move into our next chapter of life, parenthood, we are proud to step up for not only our child, but for children all over our community.” Meanwhile, T.J.’s contract situation adds another layer of stress to their sleepless nights.

Watt’s staying put despite contract drama

The clock’s ticking toward the 2025-26 NFL season, and T.J. Watt’s contract situation remains stuck in neutral. Pittsburgh’s star linebacker has been the franchise cornerstone since they drafted him in the 2017 first round. Now, eight years later, both sides are playing hardball over guaranteed money while trade rumors swirl online. The simple answer? No, Pittsburgh hasn’t traded T.J. Watt to anyone. The 30-year-old linebacker stays put while negotiations drag on endlessly. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor broke down the real issue during her 93.7 The Fan appearance. “T.J. Watt wants more guaranteed money than the Steelers are currently trying to offer him. This is a negotiation that will get done when it gets done,” she explained.

The guaranteed money battle isn’t surprising. Watt’s proven he deserves every penny after his dominant performances. His 2021 extension took similar forever-and-a-day negotiations before landing a four-year, $112 million deal with $80 million guaranteed. This time feels eerily familiar, with talks potentially stretching into training camp. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly painted the complete picture on X, revealing the scope of disagreements. “Steelers are still in a holding pattern with T.J. Watt’s contract extension. Length of deal, guarantees, and total value — basically everything, to some varying degrees — are the sticking points right now,” he reported.

The key detail? No other teams have contacted Pittsburgh about trades. That suggests both sides expect a resolution eventually. Watt’s seven Pro Bowl nominations and Defensive Player of the Year hardware make him untouchable in most scenarios. This standoff will end with Watt staying in Pittsburgh. The Steelers can’t afford to lose their defensive anchor, and Watt’s roots run too deep to leave. History shows these negotiations take time, but they always conclude with handshakes and big contracts.