TJ Watt Feels Pushed Aside With Big Jalen Ramsey Trade, Says Steelers Insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers undoubtedly dominated the 2025 NFL draft. The franchise has just pulled off blockbuster moves, Aaron Rodgers has arrived, DK Metcalf has joined, and Jalen Ramsey is also headed to Heinz Field. The moves and their buildup towards the new season have practically taken over the internet, and the grandeur of the fresh Steelers’ locker room has the fans and veterans hoping for the team’s title push. But in between the hype for the new signings, the team has been overlooking a trusted superstar edge rusher, T.J. Watt, waiting to sign a new deal.

T.J. Watt is entering the final season of his four-year extension with the Steelers. Until now, there is no indication whether the team and the player will stick together ahead. He is yet to sign a new deal, a scenario amplified by Pittsburgh’s aggressive offseason moves. This unease escalated further when he skipped the mandatory minicamp, reflecting a little disappointment on Watt’s end. However, despite the tension, insiders believe the signings of Rodgers, Ramsey, and Metcalf demonstrate Pittsburgh’s win-now mentality, something Watt has expressed he wants to continue being part of.

And that is what Steelers’ insider Chris Mack emphasized when Mark Kaboly asked him for his opinion on the take. Their words suggest that Watt may feel sidelined as the organization invests heavily in other stars, but none of those moves are meant to replace him; they’re designed to complement him. The likely outcome: Watt secures a top-of-market extension, Pittsburgh rolls into camp focused on contention, and offseason whispers fade once the ink dries.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While on ‘Kaboly and Mack’ Kaboly asked Mack, “Do you think he might be sore that they throwing money at Ramsay, throwing money at Metaf, um, going after Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, Mr. Pittsburgh Steeler Black and Gold sitting here and they’re like, ‘We’ll get to you when we get to you.’ You think that could be a play? You think he’s a little sore over this?” Concerned about Watt’s sentiments, Kaboly pointed out that Watt is a top-tier athlete who’s ensuring that he’s paid like one, in a market that rewards exactly that.

AD

His 2024 season saw a notable dip from his NFL-record 22.5 in 2021, where he posted 11.5 sacks, impressive still, but not up to Watt’s standards. Furthermore, he still tied the league in forced fumbles,6, in 2024, and was a Second-team All‑Pro selection.

Mack replied to Kaboly with optimism, “I’d be looking at them improving the team around me, and I’d be kind of excited for that. I’d still be annoyed that my contract isn’t done, my contract extension, but I’d be able to see that, hey, you know, front offices do more than one thing at a time, all the time. And they got to have a quarterback, and they got to have a number one wide receiver, and they went out and fortified the secondary that plays behind me to maybe give me a little more time to get to the quarterback. I think that, especially after going through it a few years ago, I think TJ or at least should understand exactly how this works, man.”

As Pittsburgh’s offseason spotlight shifted toward splashy acquisitions like Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Rodgers, and DK Metcalf, a different negotiation might be quietly unfolding in the background, one that may ultimately determine whether the Steelers and T.J. Watt can finally reach a deal. And what will make him stay?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Steelers Insider reveals how T.J. Watt and the Steelers will come to an agreement

Steelers insider Nick Farabaugh sat down with ‘93.7 The Fan’ to discuss the situation of T.J. Watt. Farabaugh compared the situation of Watt to Myles Garrett, who, at 29, recently inked a 4-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, a $160 million max extension, $40 million per year, and $123.5 million guaranteed. The insider says Watt is looking for something similar to that, and believes if the Steelers and the linebacker shake hands, the deal will aim to reset the market and will possibly amount higher than Garrett’s humongous deal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Farabaugh said, “The raw money, right? It’s 40 per year, 41 per year. That’s not the issue here. It’s guaranteed money really into the third year of the contract. And how long is this contract? I think TJ wants this contract to be longer than maybe the Steelers want it to be. I mean, he’s going to be 31 this year in October. Um, and getting money into that third year. That’s what Miles Garrett was able to achieve when he got his mega deal from the Browns. But he’s going to want to reset the market, he’s going to want to reset not only over that $40 million per year, but probably equalize the structure of the guaranteed money. And I think that for the Steelers with how he performed down the stretch last year, that’s just a lot of risk that they would take on doing that when he would be 34 years old.”

This isn’t merely about matching the headline figure; Farabaugh suggests the true sticking point lies in the guarantees and contract length, especially with Watt nearing 34 by the contract’s end. So, as the Steelers and T.J. Watt edge closer to an agreement, the final tug-of-war remains clear: Watt is pushing for an elite annual salary above $40 million and robust guaranteed money, and Pittsburgh is focused on protecting against potential age-related decline after 34. Even under a cloud of tension, many expect a compromise from one side; either way, they all hope for a compromise that honors Watt’s elite status while providing the organization with fiscal safeguards.