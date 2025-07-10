TJ Watt Takes Strong Personal Decision Amid Steelers Contract Saga as JJ Watt Sends 2-Word Message

“I am amazed by you, babe. Blakely and I are so lucky to have you,” that’s what TJ Watt recently wrote in an Instagram post for his wife, Dani. It wasn’t the first time the Steelers linebacker wore his heart on his sleeve publicly, and it won’t be the last, either. Whether it was a red carpet shoutout or an intimate moment turned viral online, Watt has self-evidently proven: under the sacks and stat lines is a man completely besotted with his partner. And now, three years of marriage in, he’s done it again….

That too, with a spontaneous move that has everyone swooning. Taking to his official Instagram account, Watt gave fans a glimpse into the warmth of his one personal life decision. “Spontaneous trip to celebrate 3 years of marriage with my best friend and rock” he wrote. Accompanied by a couple of photos, which quite honestly looked like they had been taken straight from a romantic travel guide. And of course, it’s much needed as Watt’s contract thing hasn’t been resolved yet.

Hence, sharing some pictures from the trip, he further wrote, ”You are a natural mother and an amazing wife. 9 years ago we went on our first date and I have fallen for you harder each day since. I love you!” No notice, no preparation—a last-minute escape with his lifetime buddy. Where did the couple end up, then?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJ Watt (@tjwatt90) Expand Post

AD

Out in the middle of nowhere in the mountains, with thundering waterfalls in all directions, and the type of peacefulness NFL players don’t get much during the season. Fishing rods in hand and smiles that hollered freedom, the two looked utterly in their element. No stadium lights, no hollering mobs, just TJ Watt, Dani Rhodes, their adorable daughter, and nature at its best.

From plunges behind waterfalls to peaceful moments along the stream, it wasn’t just romantic, it was adventurous and wild, much like the couple themselves. TJ and Dani have been acquaintances for many years. Their romance began nearly a decade ago when they both attended the University of Wisconsin. She was a soccer phenom with genuine skills. He, of course, was grooming himself to be among the NFL’s greatest pass-rushers, currently at No. 2.

Fast forward to July 2022, and the pair wed in a dreamy Cabo wedding with friends and family members present. While TJ continues to dominate on defense, coming off a season that saw him yet again among the league’s sack leaders. Dani’s been doing her thing too. A pro soccer player who’s played overseas and even had a stint with the Chicago Red Stars. She’s now enjoying life as a mom and a wife, with the same determination she showed on the field. And now, the couple is celebrating their third year of marriage.

If TJ Watt’s spontaneous mountain getaway is anything, it’s this. But his loved ones made sure to make the couple’s day extra special.

JJ Watt’s sweet toppings on TJ Watt’s precious day!

At first glance, it appeared to be merely another adorable anniversary picture with three years down, forever to go grins. But hidden in the comments was something short, sweet, and loaded with love: “Happy Anniversary“. It was sent by none other than big bro JJ Watt.

Well, it’s natural for a brother to leave a sweet note as a reaction to a wedding anniversary message. But when that brother is JJ, one who’s never afraid of speaking his mind, and where the younger Watt is secretly in the middle of a real but covert contract stalemate with the Steelers… you start reading between the lines.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, JJ went a lot further than pretty words. Just a couple of weeks ago, he made it very, very clear how he feels about the Steelers’ dawdling. “If you can take care of your guys earlier, you should do that,” he spoke on The Pat McAfee Show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

TJ is in the final year of his contract and deliberately stayed away from voluntary OTAs during the offseason. He hasn’t said anything directly, except a few strong lines such as Steelers are “fortunate to have me,” but the holdout tells it all. And when someone like JJ, who has seen the business part of the NFL for so long, vocally speaks out, even if it’s just polite words, you can’t help but get a whiff of the undertones.

In March, JJ said, “The earlier you get the deal done, the better deal you get. That’s just a fact. That’s why, my personal belief, they should have done it last year because I think there was a hometown discount to be had last year. But now the longer you wait this year, you’ve got Micah [Parsons] coming up. Like you said, you got Aidan Hutchinson, you got Myles [Garrett]. These guys are getting new deals.” The frustration is real. So while “Happy Anniversary” may appear harmless, the timing makes it ring as not just a salute from an overreaching family.