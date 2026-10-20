Steelers to Add New WR to Strengthen Aaron Rodgers’ Arsenal After Statement Win Over Bucs

You know you are in deep trouble when many of your wide receivers are injured, and you’re not even halfway through the season. Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a similar situation. But their answer to the problem might be superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ “favorite” so far, as the Steelers continue their journey with a 26-19 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which came after a sensational comeback after being 13 points down entering the fourth quarter, their largest comeback entering the fourth quarter since 1992.

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“Source: The #Steelers are expected to sign veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their Practice Squad, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X. “MVS was also with Pittsburgh last season, but spent the start of this season with the Chargers.”

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Rodgers isn’t hostile to Marquez; the ninth-year wide receiver has previously played with the four-time MVP on the Green Bay Packers from 2018 to 2021, and contributed to two of Rodgers’ MVP seasons, while playing his best season in 2020, catching a career-high six touchdowns while leading the league with 20.9 yards per reception.

This is also not the first time that Marquez will be playing for the AFC North franchise, as he featured in five games last season as well, recording 10 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.

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In November 2025, Marquez opened up about his reason for signing with the Steelers’ practice squad mid-season, saying it was none other than Rodgers himself, who has been “trying to get me around since we left Green Bay.” Rodgers was then asked how excited he was that Marquez was on the team, and he said, “I love MVS.”

Marquez was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17 and didn’t have to go through waivers, becoming an instant free agent. This gave the Steelers the chance to grab him as quickly as possible.

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But the deal isn’t to reunite the two veterans; instead, it aims to solve the team’s injury-plagued wide receiver position. Marquez joins a team that has lost three of their top five wide receivers.

First on the list is Michael Pittman Jr., who suffered an injury to his left foot and will return in Week 10. Then comes Roman Wilson, who dislocated a finger in Week 5 and was later added to the IR. Receiver Ben Skowronek was also ruled out midway through the Week 5 game due to a calf injury.

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These injuries leave the Steelers with only two options, which are the top receivers currently: two-time Pro Bowl receiver D.K. Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Rodgers in the OT win over the Bucs Sunday. Both have been decent, with Bernard impressing Rodgers more due to his play-reading abilities.

Now, with Marquez on the way to the roster, Rodgers will find more help down the line and feel more comfortable on his plays.

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Aaron Rodgers and Marquez Valdes-Scantling share a bond like no other

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is joining the Steelers in the middle of the season, with the Steelers up 4- 2 and fighting for a playoff spot. With the 32-year-old WR reuniting with his old pal, Rodgers’ morale will definitely be boosted.

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“I love MVS. I’ve always enjoyed playing with him,” Rodgers said in October 2025, before Marquez signed with the Steelers for a short stint. “He’s one of my favorite teammates of all time. He is a really special guy, and I think MVS can still really play.”

Marquez isn’t only familiar with Rodgers, but also has experience with the Steelers’ head coach, Mike McCarthy, as he played under him in the 2018 season with the Packers. McCarthy himself hinted at such a signing before Marquez returned.

“I believe in the 68 guys that we have in the building,” McCarthy said. “When opportunities are presented, that’s who I prefer to go with. But I’m not blind or naive to the others, the men that are out there, especially if you’ve worked with individuals in the past, if they have a past relationship here and so forth. So you’re always looking.”

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Marquez and Rodgers have always been fond of each other, with Marquez also saying that Rodgers is the “best that ever played this game, man.” As Marquez now joins one of his “closest friends” in the NFL, he will be tasked with supporting Bernard and Metcalf and expected to hold the helm at the WR3 position by the time the other receivers return.

The Steelers will next face off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.