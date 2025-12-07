Tony Romo Points Out Russell Wilson’s Failure to His Face as New CBS Analyst Snubs Steelers Publicly

Some moments on live television hit harder than others. And sometimes, the blunt truth doesn’t arrive from a coach or a critic; it comes from the analyst in front of you. That’s what unfolded on the NFL pregame set when Tony Romo, without hesitation, referenced a game Russell Wilson likely hoped was buried in last season’s archives. The exchange was polite. The message was not.

Romo began by reflecting on last year’s AFC North battles. “I mean, last year they had three. Obviously, Baltimore knocked Pittsburgh out,” he said. The line was casual, almost tossed off. But it carried weight. Wilson was the quarterback in that elimination game, a 34-17 loss to the Ravens.

It was the last game for Wilson in the Steelers jersey. He was standing there, hearing Romo bring it up as if reading from a scouting report. The reminder wasn’t personal. It simply existed in the analysis, directly in Wilson’s direction.

Wilson had just set the stage by asking Romo what needed to happen in the upcoming rivalry game. Romo responded with some context, pointing out Pittsburgh’s recent struggles, like allowing “over 240 yards rushing to Buffalo” the week before, and hinted at how Mike Tomlin might react. But that reference to last year’s playoff game was a subtle shift. Romo wasn’t just discussing Pittsburgh; he was bringing up the game Wilson couldn’t turn around.

In that game, Wilson completed 22 of 33 passes for 217 yards. He made two touchdowns and one interception. He tried a lot, but couldn’t quite get the ball moving on many occasions. Nonetheless, it came down to two major mistakes of his. First was when he lost a fumble deep in the second quarter. Second was when he threw a pick-six early in the last quarter.

Regarding their conversation, it flowed smoothly into strategy. Bill Cowher joined in, emphasizing Baltimore’s defensive changes with players like Alohi Gilman and Kyle Hamilton. Romo built on that, detailing the Ravens’ pressure tactics and highlighting Lamar Jackson’s ongoing hamstring issue. The analysis was thorough, clear, and looked ahead. Yet, that earlier comment still stung.

When Romo said the Ravens “knocked Pittsburgh out,” he firmly rooted the discussion in recent, real history. That tense on-set moment stood on its own.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in his growing media slate, Wilson made headlines again with a bold AFC prediction.

Russell Wilson makes bold AFC pick

On CBS NFL Today+, when CBS host Amanda Guerra asked her panel to name the most dangerous team in the AFC, no one expected the newest analyst on the desk to point away from a franchise he once led. But Russell Wilson did exactly that.

Wilson went first. He didn’t hesitate. “I’m still going to go the most dangerous team… I’m actually going to go with the Texans,” he said.

He talked about their impressive comeback wins, highlighted their journey, and even predicted a playoff push. “They may lose tonight, but they’re going to win the rest of them… if they get in that defense, yeah, they’re a problem.”

The pick was striking because Wilson had just faced teams like New England and Denver, and because the Steelers remained in the AFC race. His choice wasn’t clouded by familiarity. It was intentional. And it signaled how he now sees the conference from a broadcaster’s seat, not a quarterback’s huddle.

Matt Ryan immediately backed him. “100%. I love it,” Ryan said.

He pointed to Houston’s pass rush and praised C.J. Stroud’s late-game discipline. Ryan explained how Stroud adjusted his decision-making, protecting the ball, taking calculated shots, and matching his play style to the defense’s rhythm. It reinforced Wilson’s take, giving the Texans some serious credibility on air.

The segment moved on quickly, but the message lingered. Wilson’s first major on-set declaration arrived with a clear stance, and the Steelers weren’t part of it. Instead, he pushed Houston into the spotlight, leaving Pittsburgh on the outside of his AFC danger list. In one answer, Wilson showed he wasn’t delivering safe analysis. He was willing to give the honest version, even if it cut against expectations.