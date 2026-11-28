It has been a turbulent week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, with their cornerstone, Aaron Rodgers, getting released after he exposed head coach Mike McCarthy for sleeping through meetings and not knowing the plays. Amid the ruckus, former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski has opened up on Rodgers’ future.

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“I don’t see him really going to another team. I don’t think anyone wants to sign him,” Gronkowski said on the Up & Adams Show when asked if he could potentially sign for the Patriots. “It’s just too much of a distraction, you know, and too much to bring on with him signing to the organization. So, I think this is possibly it, and all we can do is just celebrate his career. I mean, everyone has a different ending.”

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This came after it was announced that Aaron Rodgers is officially a free agent and eligible to sign with any team after he cleared waivers Thursday. Patriots rumor began with Drake Maye’s injury, which could leave New England with a difficult decision at quarterback.

With Maye expected to miss at least six weeks because of a fractured fibula, the team may need to look beyond Tommy DeVito. Aaron Rodgers is now available after his release from the Steelers, making him a possible option for New England. Since no team claimed him, allowing the veteran quarterback to enter free agency, the Patriots could now approach him without having to negotiate a trade with Pittsburgh.

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And as per Matt Legros of the Patriots Wire, there are reasons New England might consider the move. Rodgers has thrown for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions this season. Although his recent performances have drawn criticism, he brings years of starting experience, four MVP awards and a Super Bowl title.

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

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The Patriots are 5-5 and currently sit outside the AFC playoff picture, according to Legros. Losing Maye for several weeks could make their path to the postseason harder, particularly with other teams competing for the same spots. Adding a veteran quarterback could help them avoid putting too much responsibility on DeVito.

However, Gronkowski is not in favor of Rodgers joining the Patriots. Gronk has been a legend himself, winning four Super Bowls in his career. So it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about how a team synchronizes and what is needed to be on top level to keep winning in the league. He thinks Rodgers isn’t in that mindset anymore, while respecting his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

This also isn’t the first time Gronkowski has commented on the four-time MVP and McCarthy situation. Gronkowski paired with seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady during his whole 11-year career and became one of the most dominant tight end-quarterback duos in the NFL’s history.

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But it wasn’t all clean when Brady was in the Patriots alongside head coach Bill Belichick, as the two also had rumors of disputes, which Brady never commented on publicly. This is where Gronkowski compared the two elite quarterbacks.

“I’ve seen situations personally with my own eyes where Tom and coaches had disagreements,” Gronkowski said on Fox Sports. “There’s one thing that Tom did differently: he would dissect it all, hold it in, and still do what’s best for the team, for his teammates, and for the organization. The disagreements were lethal sometimes. How do I know? Because he trusted in me, and he told me some of them that I would never share with anyone.”

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Rodgers erupted on The Pat McAfee Show earlier after the team announced Rodgers as inactive for the Denver Broncos game, just a day after McCarthy shut down the QB change question, saying, “Rodgers is our quarterback.”

Soon after the interview, he exposed McCarthy for not even being aware of which team he was coaching, saying “1, 2, 3 Packers!” at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers got released. He later revealed to Prime Video host Al Michaels that he did the interview as he was “barred” from the facility.

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Even Brady himself couldn’t hold back from giving his views on the situation that is turning out to be uglier day by day.

“The sanctity of an NFL locker room, it’s a very sacred place,” Brady said. “We shouldn’t ever lose track of that as players. It’s a privilege to be in that locker room. You’re fighting with your teammates, you’re fighting with your coaches, you’re always acting as a team together. Shouldn’t always be the place for private things to become public, that’s what I’ll say.”

Meanwhile, Gronkowski hasn’t been light toward Rodgers since the start of this season, as he criticized Rodgers after his dull performance in the 20-3 loss to the Patriots in Week 2.

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“Aaron Rodgers is probably thinking that he should have retired last year,” he said in September. “There’s just no juice on the offensive side of the ball for the Steelers. I saw some stats: out of 150-plus games Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy played together in Green Bay, they only went scoreless in [passing] touchdowns in two games. Well, already, two weeks into the season, Aaron Rodgers had one touchdown pass in Week 1 and 0 touchdown passes in Week 2.”

So Gronkowski’s stance is clear: Rodgers is not needed by any team, especially after he spilled the beans about his own coach. However, Rodgers has cleared waivers, which means any team can sign him, given that they want to, for the remainder of the season, when teams are still fighting for playoff spots.