It has been a disastrous week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been released from the team amid his historic rant about the Steelers’ head coach, Mike McCarthy. One Steelers legend, however, hasn’t liked Rodgers’ comments about his now-former coach.

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“the way aaron rodgers handled his benching situation with the steelers,” three-time Pro Bowler Le’Veon Bell wrote on X. “Can we at least all agree it was tremendously unprofessional the way he went about everything?”

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Bell took issue with how Rodgers publicly aired grievances rather than handling the situation privately. The statement stems from the rant that Rodgers did on The Pat McAfee Show, after he found out that he was benched for the Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos.

“I was talking to Muth (Pat Freiermuth) and a couple of the guys, and he said, ‘I can’t believe they’re doing this.’ And I said, ‘Doing what?’ I didn’t know,” Rodgers said. “And he told me, and obviously, there had been a lot of things in motion at that point. I didn’t hear from Mike.”

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Rodgers even claimed that McCarthy has been coming late or even absent from the team meetings. He said that McCarthy came late to a quarterbacks meeting last Wednesday and “within 10 minutes began snoring.” He also emphasized McCarthy’s lack of discipline before a game, which has been happening for weeks in Pittsburgh.

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“I don’t think he knows the plan. I think he learns the plan during the week,” Rodgers told McAfee. “Multiple times he said he doesn’t watch film, when I’ve talked to him on Tuesdays, he hasn’t seen the film yet. I don’t know how that’s possible, on a Tuesday after you play on a Sunday. That’s the whole point. That part is disrespectful to the game itself, but you have people’s careers involved.”

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Amid his rant, many have objected that the four-time MVP should have held his horses and not lost control over his emotions in the middle of the season. Former Green Bay Packers receiver Greg Jennings said that Rodgers’ comments were “distasteful,” and that “there is a better way that this messaging could have been conveyed.”

He also said that Rodgers didn’t care about his teammates, who would now be bombarded with questions relating to the team’s situation and McCarthy. Even one of his former Packers teammates, T.J. Lang, who played with him for eight years, thought that it was “despicable.”

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“I think that Aaron Rodgers just became everything that he has b****** about and moaned about over the last 10 years, with former coaches, former teammates airing grievances out, giving opinions out in the media. He has blacklisted, I don’t know how many former teammates from just simple comments telling the truth because he was sick of it.”

Playing in the 22nd and final season of his NFL career, Rodgers might not have much to hold back his feelings for, especially when the 42-year-old has previously been critical of McCarthy at the start of the season. Soon after his comments, the Steelers released him, in what appears to be his final snaps of the NFL.

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Rodgers, though, said that he didn’t care anymore if the team released him, and pulled off a final blow, saying that McCarthy has been like this for years now, since the two won multiple division championships and a Super Bowl with the Packers.

“I’ve sat on this for a long time,” Rodgers said. “I sat on it for 10 years, 10 years in Green Bay with this stuff going on, 10 years that I was aware of. But we worked around it. We won division championships, went to the playoffs eight straight years. It’s like, is there a better way to do this? Is there a world where this doesn’t exist like this? It’s on me, because I vouched for him, and I thought it would be different.”

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While Rodgers’ future in the NFL remains cloudy, the Steelers will play the Broncos with quarterback Mason Rudolph leading the offense.