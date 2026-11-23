The Pittsburgh Steelers had a bad day on Sunday. Not only did they lose 19-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles, but their No. 1 wide receiver, DK Metcalf, got ejected after trying to poke the Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean’s eyes. DeJean has reacted to Metcalf, amid him facing additional punishment.

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“He wasn’t getting the ball a whole lot during that game. Some receivers, they let that get to them. Obviously, he tried to take it out on me,” DeJean said, according to 97.5 The Fanatic.

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Metcalf was having one of the worst games of his season, and it looked like the frustration was growing on him, as he snapped at DeJean on two occasions. Metcalf was first flagged for unnecessary roughness in the third quarter as he went after DeJean, which cost the Steelers a 4-yard penalty. The drive resulted in a punt.

But on the next offensive drive of the Steelers, with 4: 58 left in the same quarter, Metcalf was seen trying to poke DeJean’s eyes, after which he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and was disqualified from the game. His actions also cost his team a 15-yard penalty at the Eagles’ 19-yard line.

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Metcalf finished the game with one reception for two yards on four targets. He was also seen leaving the stadium immediately after the game finished, as his teammates were returning to the locker room. This made him unavailable for the post-game interview as well.

Metcalf can face additional punishment for his offense, as he was suspended for two games last year as well, and is seen as a repeat offender.

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“Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been suspended two games without pay by the NFL ‘for conduct detrimental to the NFL for initiating a physical confrontation with a fan’ during Sunday’s game at Ford Field in Detroit,” ESPN’s Brooke Pryor wrote on December 22, 2025.

DeJean, though, who was present at the interviews, be it in the locker room or postgame, wasn’t really too furious about the incident. When asked if he was poked, he said, “Almost, just missed,” and that he has been poked before on the field, just “not intentionally.”

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“We were just competing,” DeJean said. “Things like that happen in football. It wasn’t anything crazy. No one was really saying anything. It was just two guys going at it. He was trying to block me, I was trying to get him off of me. Things like that, and then obviously it carried over to whatever that was at the end, or when he got thrown out.”

The Steelers’ head coach, Mike McCarthy, looked visibly frustrated after the ejection and the loss, and said that the team will “address everything.” He further said that the team needs Metcalf in these kinds of games and that an ejection is just “not acceptable.”

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The Eagles, who were on a seven-game losing streak, came back with a win and will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 on Thursday.