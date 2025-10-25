2 WR Trade Options Open for Mike Tomlin as Steelers Suffer Another Injury Setback

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be sitting at the top spot of the AFC North podium with 4-2, but the injury bugs just won’t quit on them. It looks like the wide receiver room has taken another hit. Calvin Austin III finally gets healthy to be on the active list, but another receiver, Scott Miller, is now out for the Week 8 clash against the Green Bay Packers. With the trade deadline closing in, experts have been buzzing with potential fixes to this WR problem.

Recently, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler voiced his opinion about franchises locking trades before the deadline on November 4. “Pittsburgh, they are scouring the earth for wide receiver help. They’re looking around. Las Vegas’ Jakobi Meyers is an option. Teams are calling about Miami’s Jaylen Waddle, but the Dolphins haven’t shown they want to do anything yet. There could be a receiver moved at the deadline. Pittsburgh could be involved in those conversations,” Fowler said. Well, these players have certainly caught everybody’s attention at an ideal time.

Meyers, who has been listed as the fifth player to be traded in Fowler’s 25-player list, has led the Raiders in Targets (43) despite missing the Week 7 game against the Chiefs. But due to an underwhelming quarterback and other receivers, Meyers has been restricted to scoring a touchdown even after six appearances this season. With this, reports indicate that the Raiders have now been welcoming other options.

For Waddle, as Fowler said, Miami isn’t thinking of trading him just now, but that can change if they continue losing. Waddle’s future with the Dolphins can be banged up from two sides — his massive rookie contract extension with a total value of $104.6 million and his disappointing performance. He has just managed three touchdowns in all his seven appearances for Miami and has an average of 13.5, placed at 70th position among the WRs.

With all these aspects under consideration and the injury-depleted Steelers lineup, the front desk and decision makers can bring opposite to DK Metcalf soon.

Scott Miller gets sidelined due to a finger injury

After a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, Calvin Austin III has bounced back to the active list. But after missing Week 7, Scott Miller is now out due to a finger injury in Week 8 as well. He was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, as reported by Teresa Valey of the Steelers’ official site. The receiving game is now a responsibility of Metcalf and Austin against the Packers. But his absence should not impact the Steelers heavily.

Miller hasn’t built an impressive resume this season. He has just two receiving targets with a single 9-yard reception. The 28-year-old has logged 34 offensive snaps over the past two games. With being healthy throughout the year, not performing at par is a major setback for him and the Steelers. But looking back at this injury history, it appears he has sustained some beatings on the field.

In 2019, the veteran wide receiver pushed through a hamstring injury. Then, in 2020, he dealt with a nagging hip and managed a groin issue. He got injured with a turf toe in 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which landed him on the injury reserve. He was then limited to just 9 games. If his injury continues to last long, his future with the team can certainly come under scrutiny.

The Steelers have been eyeing other WRs to complement their veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and Mike Tomlin might be welcoming other options, considering the requirement at that time.