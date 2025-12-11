brand-logo
Tyrod Taylor’s Serious Lung Puncture Issue Surfaces as Steelers’ TJ Watt Admitted to the Hospital

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Dec 11, 2025 | 4:15 PM EST

USA Today via Reuters

Linebacker TJ Watt‘s latest lung injury has come as a shock not only to the Pittsburgh Steelers but to the entire NFL. The injury occurred on Wednesday when he was being treated at the team facility. Amid the medical issue, an interesting fact has surfaced online that draws a connection with the ChargersTyrod Taylor‘s doctors accidentally injuring him while trying to relieve his cracked ribs right before kickoff.

“This update reminds me of the time when a Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kickoff while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback’s cracked ribs,” wrote Steelers Depot on X.

