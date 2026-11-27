Everyone in this Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy saga has a different version of the truth. Rodgers says McCarthy fell asleep in meetings. McCarthy says he tried to reach Rodgers after the benching. Steelers president Art Rooney II has publicly sided with the coach. Rodgers’ brother has now weighed in, surprised that McCarthy still has his job.

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During an appearance on Good Morning America, Jordan Rodgers shared his two cents about his brother’s exit from the Pittsburgh Steelers after a feud with Mike McCarthy.

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“It was a crazy couple days for the Steelers and Aaron. I think the first and foremost, it’s just kind of sad to see it end this way in Pittsburgh,” Jordan said. “There was so much good vibes and hope about the reuniting of McCarthy and Rodgers and the potential to make a playoff run. One last dance. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way.

“I think what’s getting lost in this, though, is just how unacceptable and unprecedented some of the behavior that McCarthy has displayed, and how unique that is. And I think I would be surprised if he continued to be the head coach moving forward, whether that’s short term, long term, whatever it is…So I think the Steelers will look into this, but seemingly the accusations and allegations are confirmed in a lot of ways, and he didn’t refute them. So crazy world that we’re living in, but yeah, weird way to see it end.”

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Jordan’s comments surfaced after head coach Mike McCarthy and other stakeholders made their decision to release Aaron Rodgers from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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The entire fiasco began following the Steelers’ Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In the aftermath, McCarthy decided to bench Rodgers in favor of backup Mason Rudolph.

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According to reports, tensions boiled over when Rodgers demanded that McCarthy give up offensive playcalling duties (or let quarterbacks coach Tom Arth relay the plays) or else release him. McCarthy rejected the demand, calling it an “ultimatum” that was “clearly out of his [Rodgers’] job description.”

After being informed of his benching on Tuesday, November 24, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show the next day and unleashed a scathing critique of McCarthy.

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Rodgers accused the coach of falling asleep and snoring during quarterback meetings, skipping walkthroughs, not watching enough film, and accidentally breaking down the halftime huddle against the Eagles by saying, “1, 2, 3, Packers.”

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, a source confirmed that everything Rodgers revealed on the McAfee show is “true.” Even NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that several sources confirmed similar behavior by McCarthy.

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After Rodgers’ interview, the Steelers officially waived him, a decision many, including Jordan Rodgers, found unacceptable.