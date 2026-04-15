Steelers Urged to Abandon Two-Decade Pattern After Hosting Dynamic All-American WR

Essentials Inside The Story The Steelers last drafted a WR in the first round in 2006

For more than 2 decades, WR has become the Steelers' premium position

Pittsburgh recently hosted an All-American WR they spotted at the Shrine Bowl

The Steelers have continued to follow patterns for a long time across multiple different aspects. Be it a coaching pattern (the team only had four since 1969) or a draft pattern, owner Art Rooney II and GM Omar Khan seem to be walking the same road. However, with the NFL 2026 Draft only about two weeks away, the franchise is getting hints to break the uniformity and step outside the box.

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“Wide receiver has become one of the NFL Draft’s premium positions over the past 25 years,” wrote The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Christopher Carter. “But for the Steelers, it’s been a position they’ve largely avoided in the first round for nearly two decades.”

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The Steelers have drafted multiple wide receivers in the last two decades, and they always had one thing in common – none of them were first-round picks. Despite wide receivers being one of the most premium positions, with franchises ready to sacrifice their late-round picks for top WR prospects, the Steelers have followed a different path. In the last 20 years, the team has picked players in the middle or late in the draft.

They are likely driven by the philosophy of financial management, scouting proficiency, and a unique ability to develop talent. Top prospects often demand high money, which can be a hit to their cap space. Moreover, college football often produces a wealth of wide receivers, allowing teams to find starters outside of the first round.

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The Steelers can focus on finding serviceable or star players later, and avoid paying premium first-round contracts, which can later be allocated to bring in players for other positions like cornerback, defensive line, or offensive tackle.

Imago Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Under former head coach Mike Tomlin, the franchise never ventured that path. Instead, he focused on defense or the offensive line. Santonio Holmes was the last WR that the Steelers drafted in the first round in 2006, when Bill Cowher was still the head coach. Interestingly, it was Holmes’ touchdown in Super Bowl XLVIII that earned the Steelers their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

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Between 2007 and 2025, the Steelers have drafted 19 WRs at different rounds. Out of them, five have had at least one 1,000+ receiving yard season. Those five are Antonio Brown, Mike Wallace, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, and George Pickens. So in a way, the Steelers have followed the policy of developing these later-round picks into top WRs. Thanks to that, they also have a better hit rate than the league.

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“That’s a 26.3% hit rate for the Steelers — well above the NFL’s 15.9% hit rate from 2007-2025,” added Christopher Carter. “That league-wide rate includes first-round picks —the most reliable path to finding production — while the Steelers exceeded it without using one.”

While the stats are great, it may be finally time for the Steelers to break their pattern. Since 2001, the hit rate of first-round wide receivers has been on the rise. The first decade saw a 40% rise, and since 2011 it has been 50%. Top prospects from the 2024 and 2025 drafts, like Xavier Worthy, Ricky Pearsall, and Marvin Harrison Jr., have yet to record their first 1,000+ yards. But there is still time for them to do so.

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But the same may not be the case for Roman Wilson. He was the first WR picked after general manager Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl became ‌part of the front office. The 2024 third-round pick is yet to cross the 200+ yard mark after two seasons.

So, while the Steelers have preferred to use their first-round picks on other positions, this year, there is a realistic chance of them using it on a wide receiver, especially after hosting an All-American WR.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to eye a WR in the third round

The Pittsburgh Steelers have D.K. Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. in the wide receiver room. But that did not stop them from hosting Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday. Previously, the franchise hosted Jeff Caldwell, Kendrick Law, Germie Bernard, and Denzel Boston, but they may have finally found a top prospect in Bell.

Last season, he added 101 receptions for 1278 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning All-American honors. With an average of 13.2 yards per reception, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound wide receiver ran a 4.4 40-yard dash while adding a 41-inch vertical jump.

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The Steelers first spotted the dynamic receiver at the Shrine Bowl. Having spent three years with the Badgers, he transferred to the Washington Huskies, where he had two good seasons, with 2025 being his breakout season. Despite such blazing speed and elite stats, Bell is viewed as a third-round pick.

But it can be a good thing for the Steelers since they have three third-round picks, after earning one from the George Pickens trade and a compensatory pick. Moreover, it also aligns with them not breaking their WR pick pattern. However, with a steady hit rate for the first-round wide receivers, it remains to be seen whether the Steelers abandon the pattern.