Steelers Urged to Rush & Sign Joey Porter Jr. as Insider Gives $32M Update on Contract Extension

Elite cornerbacks don’t get cheaper with time. The Seattle Seahawks‘ Devon Witherspoon and the New England Patriots‘ Christian Gonzalez had an impactful 2025 season, reaching the Super Bowl final and raising their market value. Hence, growing calls for the Pittsburgh Steelers to move quickly on their cornerback, Joey Porter Jr.’s extension, have gained a lot of traction lately.

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“The highest-paid corner in the league right now is making 31 million or so,” said insider Ray Fittipaldo on Steelers Collective. “I mean, the Witherspoon projection, and you know I hate to go buy these projections. But it’s north of 31. It’s like 32 million a year, and he’s the number. So you know he’s got the pedigree. He’s a Super Bowl champion. Really, really good player. So you know, the one nice thing for the Steelers guys is that those guys have the 5th year option picked up. Those guys can kind of go another year. The Steelers are not in that situation.

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I actually think it’s a positive for the Steelers. So get Joey’s done. Now you don’t have to worry about Witherspoon making 32 [million] a year. You don’t have to worry about Gonzalez probably making 30 [million] a year. If you can get Porter for 25 [million] or so, you know, it probably seems like a pretty good deal right now. If they can get that done.”

Fittipaldo’s assessment is based on how the market rate for cornerbacks is set to inflate after Devon Witherspoon/ Christian Gonzalez’s extension. All three cornerbacks were part of the 2023 NFL Draft class, which means they will be entering their fourth NFL season this year. But there’s one factor that separates the Steelers CB from Witherspoon and Gonzalez.

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Since the Seahawks and the Patriots drafted their CBs in the first round, their contracts have an option to activate a fifth-year clause, allowing them to play for another year after agreeing on a guaranteed amount. Meanwhile, the 2026 season will be second-round pick Porter Jr.’s last year with the Steelers until the franchise decides to extend his contract. Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo, meanwhile, discussed the benefits of offering an extension to the cornerback instead of putting him on a franchise tag.

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Both the Seahawks and the Patriots have officially exercised the fifth-year option for Witherspoon and Gonzalez’s contracts, and the CBs will likely receive a contract extension after the 2027 season. According to the projections, the contract extension is expected to be around $32 million and can also become the benchmark for other NFL cornerbacks, including Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, can extend Joey Porter Jr. at a much cheaper rate, around $25 million this year. However, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has reported that the Steelers are open to the possibility of extending Porter Jr.’s contract.

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“They haven’t soured on the idea [of an extension],” Dulac wrote. “But I don’t think they’re prepared to pay him the amount some people think he is worth.”

In his three seasons with the Steelers so far, Porter Jr. has recorded 120 solo tackles, 31 pass deflections, and three interceptions in 47 games. But more importantly, he has been a starter and key player for Pittsburgh. So, considering that, many expect the six-time Super Bowl champions to retain their 25-year-old cornerback. But there are a few lingering concerns that might affect his extension.

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Former NFL GM outlines concerns around Joey Porter Jr.’s contract extension

Interceptions are a key metric for evaluating cornerback play. In Joey Porter Jr.’s case, he has a single-digit number (3) under his belt. On the other hand, take Chargers’ Donte Jackson as an example, who has 23 career interceptions as a CB.

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And according to former Bills GM Doug Whaley, Porter Jr.’s low interception total complicates his extension.

“The biggest issue I would have, and I’m sure the Steelers would have, is the lack of interceptions,” said Whaley on 93.7 The Fan. “To me, to be considered in the top five, you have to get your hands on the ball. And he’s got a history since he was at Penn State of not creating turnovers. To me, to elevate yourself to be someone where you’re gonna be on the cover of Madden, you have to get at least five-plus interceptions. And he doesn’t do it and hasn’t done it. And I don’t think he’s the type of player to do it.

“Is he a shutdown corner? Yes. But is he a take the ball away corner that gets you paid in that top 30-plus range? That’s where I think it’s gonna be the battling point. And it’s gonna be interesting to see who wins that conversation.”