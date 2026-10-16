US Department of State Issues Travel Advisory for Steelers-Saints Game in Paris Due to Safety Issues

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints are heading to Paris for a historic NFL game, but growing unrest in France has given traveling fans another concern to consider before they travel. With protests spreading across the country, questions about safety are emerging just days before kickoff.

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The game is scheduled for October 25 at Stade de France, marking the NFL’s first regular-season game in France. According to the official Travel State Gov website, the U.S. Department of State listed France under a Level 2 travel advisory, asking Americans to exercise increased caution due to terrorism and civil unrest. The advisory was issued before the latest protests and does not specifically mention the NFL game.

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“Pickpocketing and phone thefts are common, especially in crowded places. Terrorist groups continue to plan possible attacks in France and may attack with little to no warning. There are also regular, peaceful protests and strikes in Paris and other cities throughout France,” the advisory summary reads.

Recent student-led demonstrations have brought fresh attention to safety concerns in France. Students have protested poor school conditions and a lack of teachers.

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According to Forbes’ report, students have reported “overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating school buildings.” What began as complaints about school conditions has since spread into a wider movement across the country. Thousands of people have been arrested since the protests began, while hundreds have suffered injuries, per the report.

Americans traveling to France are advised to stay alert in crowded areas and steer clear of demonstrations and places with a heavy police presence. The State Department also urges travelers to follow local authorities’ instructions and keep up with local news. Those visiting France can sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive updates from the U.S. Embassy.

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Despite the unrest, the NFL has said preparations for the Paris game remain on schedule. The league confirmed that it is working with local authorities and partners on operational and security arrangements.

“We’re excited for the first-ever regular season game in Paris, and preparations continue as scheduled for NFL events and the game at Stade de France on October 25. As we do for every NFL game, including our international games, we work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters. We look forward to welcoming fans to Paris later this month,” the NFL said in a statement to ESPN.

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The Steelers and Saints are scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 25, or 2:30 p.m. local time. The game is still set to take place at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just north of central Paris.

There has been no announcement that the NFL plans to move the matchup. For now, the league’s preparations are continuing as planned, even as the protests keep the city’s security situation under scrutiny.