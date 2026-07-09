Steelers Veteran & Highest-Graded DL Suffers Major Snub in ESPN Rankings

Pittsburgh Steelers’ veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is a franchise icon who has consistently delivered standout performances. In the 2025 season, he played a crucial role in the Steelers’ AFC North title triumph, ending a four-season drought. Yet, many felt the 37-year-old defensive tackle didn’t produce enough to earn their respect.

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In these annual rankings, ESPN approaches more than 70 NFL executives, coaches, and scouts to give their top 10 players for a particular position. And then the publication compiles the results in an easily comprehensible manner for the onlookers. Cam Heyward not only failed to make the top 10 defensive tackle rankings, but he also slipped from the honorable mentions list.

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Last year, Heyward was ranked in the 10th position. However, this time, they merely noted that the Steelers veteran received at least a few votes. While the voters may have their reasons, the decision may not bode well with the devoted Steelers fans. Because over the years, Heyward built a reputation for himself among the Steelers fanbase.

To begin with, in a time when player movement is common, Heyward has spent his entire career representing Pittsburgh. On top of that, he has won the hearts of many through his extensive charity work with ‘The Heyward House.’ This dedication has also earned him the NFL’s prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2023, further solidifying his status as a beloved figure off the field. So, when it comes to his personality, people love him.

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Secondly, Heyward can be referred to as the heart, soul, and identity of the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a captain, he has led the team for 11 consecutive seasons, from 2015 through 2025. And even statistically, the 37-year-old DT has been an asset for the team. In 228 regular-season games, Heyward has racked up 796 total tackles and 92.0 sacks.

Imago November 30, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 30, 2025: Jalen Ramsey 5, Gabe Davis 13, James Pierre 42 and Cameron Heyward 97 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251130_zsa_a234_102 Copyright: xAMGx

But considering his 2025 season, there were a few areas of shortcomings for which Heyward may have been snubbed. With 3.5 sacks, he finished tied for 109th in the league, which is a sharp drop from his career-high of 12.0 sacks in 2017 and 10.5 in 2022. Not just that, the Steelers veteran also recorded 9 tackles for loss, which is not quite impressive compared to his peak years, where he averaged 12 to 15 TFLs from 2017 to 2022.

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However, there are reasons to counterargue the rankings. Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked Cam Heyward as #1 in overall defensive grade among 134 qualified NFL interior defensive linemen with 90.4. Additionally, the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran DT ranked #5 (PFF grade 84.9) in the league with a 16.0% pass-rush win rate. Not just that, Heyward also stood in the second position in the NFL with an 84.3 run-defense grade.

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Therefore, the statistics somewhat present a balanced view of the 37-year-old defensive tackle’s performance in the 2025 season. However, the voters may have felt other defensive linemen were better suited to be in the top 10 ESPN rankings.

A look into the top 10 NFL defensive tackles for the 2026 season

In ESPN’s list of the ten best DT’s, the reigning Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks’ Leonard Williams claimed the top spot for the first time in his career. But the rankings also saw the fall of elite veterans. Apart from Cam Heyward (previously No. 10), both Chris Jones (previously No. 2) and Dexter Lawrence (previously No. 1) slipped considerably on league ballots.

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The voters somewhat pivoted to favoring youth and consistent weekly tape players more. As a result, the rankings also showcase the Philadelphia Eagles being the only franchise to land two players in the top 10, with young stars Jalen Carter (#3) and Jordan Davis (#10) locking down the interior.

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