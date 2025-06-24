Steelers Veteran Returns to Pittsburgh and Supports Cause That Saved His Life With Mike Tomlin’s Ex-RB

Every three minutes, someone in the U.S. hears the words: “You have blood cancer.” Think about that. By the time you’ve read this far, another life has just changed forever. That’s why, in Pittsburgh, there’s one night every year that isn’t about football stats or highlight reels. It’s not about who had the most sacks or the longest run. It’s about community. And one of the most beloved Steelers from years past showed up out of nowhere, and when he stood next to a modern-day icon, one of Mike Tomlin’s toughest, most dependable backs, you could just feel it.

No, this wasn’t your average reunion. The setting? The Acrisure Stadium—spoiler alert, it wasn’t for a throwback game. Merril Hoge and James Connor stood side-by-side for the annual Dr. Stanley M. Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund Dinner. What’s the dinner all about? Well, it’s part celebration and part reminder of how fleeing—even sacred—second chances can be.

The Dr. Stanley M. Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund Dinner isn’t just another fancy night out—it’s become one of the most meaningful traditions in the Pittsburgh calendar. Over the years, the Dr. Stanley M. Marks Dinner has done something pretty incredible—it’s raised nearly $20 million for cancer research. That’s the money generated from the 10th annual event on Friday, which will go straight to saving lives.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

At the centre of it all? If you’re a Steelers fan, you’d know. Merril Hoge, the man who played every single snap like it was his last (the man was balling back in the 80s). And Conner—the homegrown talent who had Heinz Field (yeah, it’s Acrisure now, but we all still say Heinz) chanting his name during those years with Mike Tomlin.

The whole night built up to this one moment—the James Conner Courage Award. And if you know his story, you know that name means something. This wasn’t just a nice trophy or a headline grab. It was about everything James has stood for—grit, heart, fight. The kind of courage that doesn’t just help you survive… it lifts people around you. It inspires.

The award’s been around for a few years now. It honours those who’ve faced cancer head-on. Real fighters. And over time, it’s turned into something way bigger than just a ceremony. It’s like this badge of honour that gets passed down from survivor to survivor.

Well, yes. People still remember the ‘CON-NER‘ chants blasting across the Heinz, but that is not the reason why he was the cornerstone of this event. Unlike every other day, he didn’t talk about football this time. He talked about something far more important—what it means to keep going.”You just gotta learn how to be a fighter. It’s kind of a mental fight, gotta fight hard,” he said.

Beyond the Field: Hoge and Conner’s Quiet War

What made this year’s dinner so powerful wasn’t just the names on the guest list. It was the reason they were there. Yeah, there were big stars in the room. But the moment that hit fans the hardest? It came later in the night, when it clicked that Merril Hoge and James Conner weren’t just there for photo ops or polite applause. They were there as proof of what this night really stands for. Merril Hoge was that fullback who went full speed on every single snap back in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Merril didn’t do flash—he did work. Relentless work. But the real fight? It came in 2003. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Just like that, life changed.

One moment, he was building a new path in broadcasting. The next? Hospital gowns, IV drips, and a battle no amount of game tape could prepare him for. And true to who he is, he didn’t back down. He faced cancer the same way he ran through defenders—straight up the gut. Quietly. Grittily. Just like Pittsburgh. Just like the people in that room. “Courage is when you face something you can’t face… and you win,” he said. When asked about the reason for his presence, he said, “Because 22 years ago, there was a chance I wasn’t gonna be here.”

And then? There’s James Conner. To a lot of folks in that room, he was the Steelers running back who ran with power and pride. The hometown Pitt kid who made the city feel something every time he touched the ball. But if you really know his story… You know he’s so much more than that. Back in 2015, James was just 20. He had torn his MCL and was grinding through rehab like the tough, determined athlete he is. But something felt off. He was exhausted. Sweating through the night. Not himself. Then came the news—Stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Just like that, football didn’t matter. The only goal left was to live. Tragic!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He went through 12 rounds of chemo. He lost weight. Lost strength. His body took hit after hit. But he kept showing up. With a chemo port in his chest, he still lifted. Still trained. Still fought. James Conner didn’t just survive cancer; he trained through it. He refused to let it define him. And when he made his comeback the next season? When he stepped back onto that field and then got drafted by the Steelers in the third round in 2017? Inspirational.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

James and Merril weren’t just guests. They were proof. Proof that courage works. That research matters. The money raised at these dinners saves lives. This wasn’t about football anymore. It never was!